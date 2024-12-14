Dogs' healthcare needs change as they enter 'old age'

Dogs aren’t just pets – they are members of the family. So naturally, you would want them to live a happy and healthy life for as long as possible.

A recent study from the University of Liverpool sheds light on when dogs are considered to reach “old age” and the common health challenges they face as seniors.

Published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice, the research provides valuable guidance for dog owners aiming to ensure their pets enjoy healthy and comfortable golden years.

When do dogs reach old age?

The experts analyzed veterinary electronic health records (EHRs) to determine the average age at which dogs are classified as old by veterinarians. On average, dogs enter old age at 12.5 years. However, this milestone varies by breed:

Smaller breeds: Jack Russell Terriers and similar breeds tend to age more slowly, reaching old age closer to 14 years.

Larger breeds: Labrador Retrievers and other large breeds are considered old much earlier, around 12 years.

The findings highlight that aging is not a “one-size-fits-all” process, with breed-specific differences playing a key role.

Common health issues in senior dogs

The research identified five major health concerns frequently affecting older dogs:

Weight-related issues (35%): This includes being overweight, underweight, or experiencing weight loss. Musculoskeletal problems (33%): Conditions like stiffness and mobility challenges are prevalent. Dental Conditions (31%): Problems range from tartar buildup to periodontal disease. Skin-related problems (28%): Lumps, infections, and hair loss are common. Digestive issues (22%): Symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea are often observed.

“This study allowed us for the first time to examine when vets start noting that dogs are now in a stage of their life where they consider them to be ‘elderly’ or ‘senior,'” said Professor Carri Westgarth, who led the research.

“By analyzing what signs owners were noticing and conditions the vets were diagnosing, we can improve our understanding of how to provide the best care for our dogs.”

Caring for senior dogs

The study provides valuable advice for pet owners to ensure their aging dogs remain healthy and happy:

Understand breed-specific aging needs

Different dog breeds age at different rates, and each breed may face unique health challenges as they get older.

By learning how your dog’s breed typically ages, you can better prepare for issues they may encounter and provide the best care at the right time.

Address common conditions early

Older dogs often experience specific health issues such as weight problems (either overweight, underweight, or weight loss), dental issues (like tartar build-up or gum disease), and mobility challenges (such as joint stiffness).

By addressing these problems early, you can help prevent them from becoming more serious or affecting your dog’s quality of life.

Schedule regular vet visits

Regular veterinary check-ups are crucial for catching health problems early. During these visits, the vet can identify any signs of aging-related issues, like arthritis or heart conditions, and suggest preventive measures or treatments.

Early detection can significantly improve your dog’s chances of living a longer, healthier life.

Provide a balanced diet

As dogs age, their nutritional needs change. It’s important to adjust their diet to ensure they’re getting the right balance of nutrients, especially to maintain a healthy weight and support joint, heart, and digestive health. Consult your vet for age-appropriate food recommendations.

Based on the study’s findings, the researchers developed the Ageing Canine Toolkit, which includes a free checklist for owners to monitor signs of aging that might require veterinary advice.

Significance of the study

This research highlights the importance of tailoring care to your dog’s specific needs as they age.

“Older dogs are estimated to account for 30% to 40% of patients seen in veterinary practice,” noted the researchers. “Their health can be negatively impacted by a wide variety of age-associated issues affecting all body systems; as a result, the healthcare needs of dogs change as they age.”

By understanding the unique aging patterns of different breeds and being proactive about common health issues, dog owners can make a significant difference in their pets’ quality of life as they grow older.

The study is published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice.

—–

