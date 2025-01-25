Dogs suffer from the January blues, just like humans

The January blues aren’t just a human struggle – our four-legged friends can feel them too. Dogs, much like humans, can experience post-holiday lows that leave them feeling out of sorts.

We’re not talking about an episode of Blues Clues here, but rather a real phenomenon that affects many pets during this time of year.

According to new research conducted by the Guide Dogs organization, changes in routine and shorter days might be contributing to your dog’s seasonal slump.

January blues in dogs

Just as many of us feel a bit lethargic and down in January, our canine companions are no different.

In fact, the survey found that about one in four dogs exhibit signs of lethargy and lack of energy. Furthermore, roughly one in seven dogs appear to show signs of anxiety or boredom.

But what is bringing dogs down in January? The answer is surprisingly human-like: changes in daily routines, dark mornings, and the absence of their owners (after the festive season).

Canine emotions mimic humans

A staggering 94% of the surveyed owners agreed that their pets seemed to mirror their emotions.

“Dogs are incredibly attuned to their owners’ feelings, and when routines are disrupted or we feel low, it’s no surprise that they might reflect those changes,” said Tim Stafford, director of canine affairs at Guide Dogs.

However, it’s worth mentioning that while dogs may be receptive to our feelings, we might not be as good at recognizing theirs.

Helping your dog cope with the blues

January is undoubtedly a rough month for both dogs and their owners. With this in mind, it’s important to pay extra attention to your dog’s behavior at this time.

“We know that dogs thrive on routine and consistency, so whilst January can be tough, by focusing on re-establishing structure and following our tips on exercise and stimulation, we can easily help our dogs (and ourselves) feel better,” noted Stafford.

January’s impact on dog owners

Did you know that more than half of dog owners feel the pressure of the dark days and cold weather of January? Approximately one-third are dealing with financial stress, while 39% struggle to get back into their routine.

Meanwhile, during January, many dog owners also observed noticeable changes in their pets’ behavior.

Lethargy was the most commonly reported issue – affecting 27% of dogs – while 15% of owners noted signs of anxiety in their furry friends. Additionally, 13% reported their dogs experiencing boredom.

Overall, 59% of owners acknowledged observing behavioral shifts in their pets during the post-holiday period.

How to boost your dog’s mood

The Guide Dogs organization recommends maintaining regular routines around walks, playtimes, and meals. There’s no denying that dogs feel secure when they know what to expect.

Engaging with your dog during walks, playing games, and teaching them new skills can spark joy and distract them from their January blues.

On cold, dreary days, snuggling on the sofa with your furry friend can also help to reduce stress and forge a stronger bond.

Disrupted dog routines

The January blues can impact how you care for your dog too. Around one in five people confessed that the dark mornings have delayed outings, disrupting their dog’s routine.

With many dog owners returning to work, about 13% reported that their dogs are spending more time alone compared to the holiday season.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. An uplifting 88% of owners agreed that walking their dog improved their mental well-being.

Battling the January blues

The survey concluded on a positive note, revealing that 45% of owners have resolved to lead a more active lifestyle this year. The respondents plan to use dog walks as an opportunity to improve their fitness.

So, as we muddle through January, know that you are not alone battling the blues. It seems even our furry friends are feeling it too.

However, by spending more time with our dogs, we can lift their spirits while giving our own a much-needed boost as well.

