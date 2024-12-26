Drinking coffee reduces the risk of certain cancers

New research suggests your daily coffee habit might do more than just wake you up – it could help protect against head and neck cancers.

A comprehensive analysis by scientists at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah sheds light on the potential benefits of coffee and tea in reducing cancer risks.

Rising concern: Head and neck cancer

Head and neck cancer ranks as the seventh most common cancer worldwide, with cases increasing in low- and middle-income countries.

In the United States alone, the National Cancer Institute estimates that 71,100 individuals will be diagnosed with oral cavity, pharynx, or larynx cancer in 2024.

Tobacco and alcohol remain the leading risk factors, but experts are now exploring dietary influences, including coffee and tea.

Coffee and cancer risk

The researchers evaluated data from 14 prior studies which involved a total of 25,331 participants, including 9,548 cancer patients and 15,783 cancer-free individuals. The goal was to uncover dietary patterns linked to head and neck cancer.

“While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced risk of cancer, this study highlighted their varying effects with different sub-sites of head and neck cancer, including the observation that even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact,” explained Dr. Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, senior author of the study.

Coffee’s protective potential against cancer

The study revealed strong evidence that drinking coffee is associated with a lower risk of head and neck cancers. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the findings:

Overall risk reduction

Individuals who drank four or more cups of coffee daily experienced a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancers compared to those who didn’t drink coffee. This includes cancers affecting areas like the mouth, throat, and voice box.

Specific cancer types

The protective effects of coffee were even more pronounced for certain types of cancer:

Oral cavity cancer : Coffee drinkers had a 30% lower risk of developing cancer inside the mouth.

: Coffee drinkers had a 30% lower risk of developing cancer inside the mouth. Throat cancer : The risk of throat cancer was reduced by 22% among coffee drinkers.

: The risk of throat cancer was reduced by 22% among coffee drinkers. Hypopharyngeal cancer: Drinking 3–4 cups of coffee daily lowered the risk of cancer in the lower part of the throat by 41%.

Benefits of decaffeinated coffee

Even without caffeine, coffee showed significant protective effects. People who drank decaffeinated coffee had a 25% lower risk of oral cavity cancer, suggesting that other compounds in coffee may contribute to its anticancer properties.

These findings from Huntsman Cancer Institute highlight the potential role of coffee, both caffeinated and decaffeinated, in reducing the risk of specific cancers in the head and neck region.

Tea: A mixed brew of benefits

Tea consumption also showed protective effects in some cases. Drinking tea was associated with a 29% reduction in hypopharyngeal cancer risk.

However, consuming more than one cup daily was linked to a 38% increase in laryngeal cancer odds. This paradox suggests other factors, such as beverage temperature, may influence outcomes.

Benefits of coffee beyond cancer protection

Coffee contains over 2,000 compounds, including anti-inflammatory agents and antioxidants like chlorogenic acids.

These compounds have been linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and inflammation-related conditions. Chlorogenic acid, in particular, shows potential in addressing anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Coffee should be enjoyed as a treasure trove of benefits tailored for the golden years,” noted researchers from the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

Challenges and future directions

While the findings are promising, the study acknowledges the complexity of coffee and tea habits. Variations in preparation methods, consumption levels, and other lifestyle factors influence outcomes.

Head and neck cancer rates are declining in wealthier nations due to improved healthcare and HPV vaccinations, but remain a significant burden in resource-limited regions.

“Coffee and tea habits are fairly complex, and these findings support the need for more data and further studies around the impact that coffee and tea can have on reducing cancer risk,” said Dr. Lee.

A holistic approach to prevention

Beyond dietary habits, public health initiatives should continue addressing tobacco and alcohol use, which significantly increase cancer risks.

Vaccination programs, early detection efforts, and awareness campaigns can further reduce the global burden of head and neck cancers.

Your morning coffee might offer more than just a caffeine kick – it could play a role in cancer prevention. As research progresses, understanding the relationship between dietary habits and cancer risks can empower individuals to make informed choices.

Whether you enjoy coffee for its flavor, energy boost, or potential health benefits, one thing is clear: this beloved beverage has layers worth exploring.

The study is published in the journal Cancer.

