Driverless utility vehicles are taking over boring and risky jobs

In a world where driverless vehicles capture headlines, there’s a quieter shift shaping the future of transportation.

While many companies focus on ferrying people around busy cities, a growing niche is turning its attention to mundane, repetitive tasks.

These tasks may not grab the spotlight, but they keep logistics, city maintenance, and industrial sites running. Some drivers complain about long hours or hazardous routes, while others quit.

As a result, new ventures are stepping in to hand these “crappy jobs” over to self-driving workhorses.

Growing interest in driverless utility vehicles

Autonomous technology is often seen as synonymous with robotaxis or passenger shuttles.

However, engineers are finding that commercial and industrial settings provide more predictable environments for the operation of driverless vehicles.

Warehouses, mining sites, and city service jobs can be streamlined through driverless vehicles that do chores no one else wants to tackle. Businesses see these specialized vehicles as a way to speed up operations, keep workers out of harm’s way, and cut costs.

They also hope to reduce human error, which is often a factor in minor mishaps and lost productivity.

Background: A surge in local expertise

When Australia’s once-famous car manufacturing sector collapsed in the mid-2010s, many talented engineers and technicians found themselves jobless. That wave of skill and experience sparked fresh ideas for emerging companies.

One such venture is Applied EV, co-founded by General Motors veteran Julian Broadbent, Chief Executive Officer at Applied EV.

The automotive shakeup pushed him and his team to tackle unappealing but necessary tasks by using robotic vehicles. Their approach is gaining attention from global partners.

One path to autonomy

Broadbent believes that focusing on less glamorous work is an easier strategy than chasing the hype around driverless taxis.

“Making robot taxis requires huge investment. We found an easier road to market by looking at all the crappy jobs. The dull and dangerous jobs that drivers don’t want to do, the monotonous work,” said Broadbent in an interview.

He sees applications everywhere, from running deliveries in large warehouses to taking on roadside cleaning duties. He also noted that local talent was abundant after major carmakers left Australia.

“We looked out the window and realized we could pick up a lot of talent. Ford, GM, Nissan all left in a hurry,” the chief executive said.

This mindset shaped Applied EV’s focus on tasks that do not require the complex decision-making of urban passenger travel.

Worker shortages and driverless utility vehicles

Driver shortages in various regions have sparked fresh thinking. The American Trucking Associations reported a shortfall of about 80,000 truck drivers in 2021.

Employers are juggling high turnover and rising wages. Many routes are unappealing, and some companies struggle to retain staff who face monotonous tasks.

Autonomous utility vehicles promise to cover these jobs without risking human safety. Broadbent highlighted how this creates practical solutions for multiple industries.

“The public will feel comfortable with this – we’re solving real human problems,” commented Broadbent.

Suzuki invests in autonomous vehicles

Applied EV’s specialized software, designed to power various commercial vehicles, caught the attention of Japan’s Suzuki.

The giant automaker took a stake in the company with the aim of rolling out driverless solutions that handle chores in places like retail complexes and manufacturing plants.

Instead of competing with larger, self-driving taxi projects, Suzuki and Applied EV hope to build simpler units that move cargo and maintain facilities.

Their vision is to help businesses allocate people to tasks that require a personal touch, while letting robots handle repetitive driving jobs.

Australia’s contribution to the ev supply chain

Beyond the engineering talent, Australia supplies critical materials for electric vehicles. According to Geoscience Australia, the country holds around 6.3 million tons (5.7 million metric tons) of lithium resources.

This mineral is essential for most modern EV batteries. With manufacturers around the globe looking for battery metals, Australia is stepping up as a source of lithium, graphite, and other key elements.

That strengthens its position as a valuable player in the broader electric vehicle market, alongside companies like Applied EV.

Driverless vehicles promise to reshape industries

There’s a sense of optimism in this corner of the transportation world. More companies are likely to adopt driverless vehicles to manage jobs that typically see high turnover or safety risks.

Mitsubishi has also taken notice of Australian tech expertise by investing about £26 million in Canberra-based Seeing Machines, which specializes in driver-monitoring systems. Such deals hint at an appetite for creative solutions that avoid the fiercely competitive space of passenger autonomy.

Rather than aiming for congested roads, outfits like Applied EV look set to reshape behind-the-scenes operations across different industries. They don’t promise futuristic rides or fancy perks.

Instead, they target everyday chores that rarely excite people but are essential for maintaining cities, factories, and farms. With a focus on these overlooked areas, autonomous technology may make life easier for workers while boosting efficiency.

By staying under the radar, these vehicles quietly prove that technology can step in where drivers would rather not tread.

