Earth had an issue 600 million years ago that may have kickstarted complex life

Between 635 to 541 million years ago, during the Ediacaran Period, Earth witnessed a remarkable emergence of early life in the form of multicellular organisms. These weren’t just tiny microbes; some were over three feet long and could move around.

What could have triggered this sudden burst of life?

John Tarduno, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Rochester, thinks he might have an answer. His team studied Earth’s ancient magnetic field and found something intriguing.

Tarduno and his colleagues discovered that Earth’s magnetic field during the Ediacaran Period was up to 30 times weaker than it is today.

This ultra-weak field lasted for at least 26 million years — the weakest it’s ever been, according to their data.

Importance of Earth’s magnetic field

But why does this matter? Earth’s magnetic field basically serves as our planet’s invisible shield against all of the nasty stuff in the universe that would immediately kill all life on the planet.

It deflects harmful solar radiation and cosmic rays that would otherwise strip away our atmosphere and expose us to levels of radiation that would be devastating.

Without this magnetic protection, not only could we get fried by cosmic rays, but we might also lose our water and essential gases to space — making Earth a far less hospitable place to live.

Without it, life as we know it wouldn’t be possible. So, if the field was so weak back then, how did life manage to flourish?

Well, the timing caught the researchers’ attention. The appearance of these large, mobile creatures coincided with the weakest magnetic field on record.

Tarduno explains, “They were notable for their resemblance to early animals — some even reached more than a meter in size and were mobile, indicating they probably needed more oxygen compared to earlier life forms.”

Weak magnetism linked to oxygen levels

This led them to think about how environmental factors, especially oxygen levels in the atmosphere and oceans, might have played a role.

If the magnetic field was weak, more charged particles from the sun could strip away hydrogen from our atmosphere. With less hydrogen to react with, oxygen levels could rise.

Imagine that: a weaker shield leading to more oxygen, which in turn supports larger and more complex life forms. It’s a bit counterintuitive, isn’t it?

Finding answers in ancient rocks

To dig deeper, Tarduno’s team used some high-tech tools. They examined ancient crystals called feldspar and pyroxene from a type of rock known as anorthosite.

By studying the magnetism locked inside these crystals, they pieced together a timeline of Earth’s magnetic field.

Using a CO₂ laser and a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) magnetometer, they measured the magnetic signals with great precision.

Their findings painted a picture of an Earth with a very weak magnetic field during a critical time in life’s history.

Implications for Earth’s atmosphere and life

A weaker magnetic field means more solar particles hitting the atmosphere, which can strip away light elements like hydrogen.

Over tens of millions of years, this loss of hydrogen could lead to more oxygen hanging around. And more oxygen means more fuel for complex organisms.

Tarduno and his team suggest that this increase in oxygen may have been just what these early creatures needed to thrive.

“If the extraordinarily weak field had remained after the Ediacaran, Earth might look very different from the water-rich planet it is today: water loss might have gradually dried Earth,” he notes.

Luckily for us, Earth’s magnetic field bounced back during the Cambrian Period, which followed the Ediacaran. This stronger field provided better protection, allowing life to continue evolving.

Looking beyond Earth

So, what does all this mean? For one, it highlights how interconnected our planet’s systems are.

Processes deep within Earth’s core can have a big impact on life on the surface. It’s also a reminder that when we think about the possibility of life on other planets, we need to consider not just the surface conditions but what’s happening deep inside.

“It’s fascinating to think that processes in Earth’s core could be linked ultimately to evolution,” Tarduno explained. “As we think about the possibility of life elsewhere, we also need to consider how the interiors of planets form and develop.”

This research opens up new questions. Could other planets with weak magnetic fields have seen similar bursts of life? Or does Earth’s unique history make it one of a kind?

As we explore these ideas, it’s clear there’s still so much to learn about our own planet’s past. The Ediacaran Period might have been a time when Earth’s defenses were down, but life found a way to take advantage of it.

Earth, magnetic fields, and life

To sum it all up, understanding the interplay between Earth’s magnetic field and the rise of complex life gives us a whole new appreciation for our planet’s history.

It’s wild to think that a weaker magnetic shield, which is supposed to protect life on Earth, might have actually helped life flourish by boosting oxygen levels.

This unexpected connection highlights just how intertwined Earth’s systems are — from deep within its core all the way to the organisms roaming its surface.

As we keep digging (sometimes literally) into these ancient mysteries, we’re reminded that there’s still so much to learn about how life evolves.

One thing’s for sure: studies like John Tarduno’s help us piece together our own story and get us thinking about life’s possibilities elsewhere in the universe.

After all, if something as subtle as a magnetic field can tip the scales, the potential for life beyond Earth might be greater than we ever imagined.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–