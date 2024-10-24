EarthCARE reveals the power of clouds and aerosols

EarthCARE, a scientific endeavor by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has delivered the initial images from its cutting-edge onboard instruments.

These images confirm that the instruments can work together to accurately measure how clouds and aerosols influence the heating and cooling of our atmosphere.

The enigma of Earth’s energy balance

Earth’s energy balance is a crucial aspect of the climate. It represents the total energy the Earth receives from the Sun, contrasted with the thermal radiation it pushes into space.

Regulated by various factors such as greenhouse gases, clouds, aerosols, and more, this balance is vital in maintaining Earth’s climate.

Even though clouds and aerosols cool the atmosphere, there is an intricate interplay between them and heat exchange, and the process isn’t completely understood.

With the launch of EarthCARE in May 2024, scientists inch closer to unraveling these mysteries and obtaining a detailed understanding of how clouds and aerosols deflect incoming solar energy back to space and trap outgoing infrared energy.

“Although we are still in the early stages of the mission and busy with the satellite’s commissioning phase, the results we present today are truly remarkable,” said Simonetta Cheli, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes.

She further emphasized the effectiveness of the combined measurements and their role in achieving mission objectives.

Insights from EarthCARE’s instruments

The preliminary data provided an extensive view from Central Europe to Sweden. It uncovered the signatures of a thunderstorm over northern Italy, near Milan.

EarthCARE’s cloud profiling radar, supplied by JAXA, provided information on the vertical structure and internal dynamics of the clouds.

Simultaneously, the atmospheric lidar profiled aerosols and thin clouds, and the multispectral imager provided a broad-scene overview in multiple wavelengths.

The broadband radiometer measured the reflected solar radiation and outgoing infrared radiation from Earth.

The power of synergy

A detailed look at the synergy between EarthCARE’s instruments reveals interesting findings.

The multispectral imager provided an overall scene context, focusing initially on the recent thunderstorm over northern Italy and northern Corsica.

This storm led to severe flooding in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region and was part of a larger system associated with Storm Boris wreaking havoc in parts of Central Europe.

The synergy becomes more apparent when focusing near the top of the cloud. The cloud profiling radar and lidar provided complementary data, allowing for more detailed cloud characterization.

These initial synergistic results reveal cooling and warming effects at different altitudes, providing key insights into the role clouds and aerosols play in atmospheric temperature regulation.

The animation also highlighted cirrus clouds over Sweden, part of a high-altitude ice-cloud formation.

Despite the thin clouds allowing sunlight to pass through, they trapped thermal radiation emitted from Earth,creating an atmospheric warming effect.

Cirrus clouds and climate science

By studying a significant portion of the cirrus cloud, scientists observed how the cloud absorbed both solar radiation from above and thermal radiation from below.

This information helped scientists understand the overall heating effect of the climate and contributed to a broader understanding of climate science.

Even in regions where the cloud thickened and larger ice particles formed, which blocks the thermal radiation from Earth, the cloud top cooled by emitting thermal radiation into space.

Despite localized cooling effects, cirrus clouds contribute to the overall warming of the atmosphere.

Unique capability of EarthCARE

According ESA EarthCARE mission scientist Thorsten Fehr, having the data available at this early stage is a testament to the outstanding work of his team, particularly the scientists who developed these data products.

“This highlights EarthCARE’s unique capability to simultaneously provide direct measurements of both clouds and aerosols, enabling an unprecedented assessment of their impact on climate,” said Fehr.

Further steps in EarthCARE’s mission

Hitonori Maejima, senior chief officer on Earth observation missions at JAXA, believes EarthCARE’s ability to capture different types of clouds and aerosols and their function symbolizes the collaboration between ESA and JAXA.

As scientists continue to collect and analyze data, there will be more enlightening discoveries and a better understanding of our planet’s climatic mechanisms.

Image Credit: ESA Earth Online

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–