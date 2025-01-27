Earth's recent mini-moon seems to be a lost fragment of our real Moon

The small near-Earth asteroid 2024 PT5 has been creating a buzz among researchers. Discovered last year with the help of a NASA-funded telescope, it is only about 33 feet across and does not pose any threat to Earth.

Its orbit around the Sun is nearly in step with our planet, so it stays surprisingly close without actually circling Earth. This unusual path hints that it may have formed in our neighborhood.

Signs of a familiar origin

Scientists studying 2024 PT5 have new data pointing to the Moon as the source of this rock. They suspect it was knocked off the lunar surface after a powerful impact several thousand years ago.

This ejection event hurled it into a path around the Sun that keeps it near Earth. If confirmed, 2024 PT5 could offer rare information about the processes that shape the Moon.

2024 PT5 matches Moon rock

“We had a general idea that this asteroid may have come from the Moon, but the smoking gun was when we found out that it was rich in silicate minerals, not the kind seen on asteroids but found in lunar rock samples” said Teddy Kareta, an astronomer at Lowell Observatory in Arizona, who led the study.

Observatories in Arizona and Hawaiʻi captured how the asteroid reflects sunlight. The spectral readings told researchers it closely resembles actual lunar material rather than the typical signatures seen on asteroids.

Further clues emerged when experts at NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) analyzed its orbit. They measured solar radiation pressure, which is the slight push from sunlight.

Human-made debris tends to be relatively light and more affected by the pressure of sunlight. However, 2024 PT5 showed little movement, suggesting it is much denser.

“That 2024 PT5 doesn’t move this way indicates it is much denser than space debris,” said Oscar Fuentes-Muñoz, a NASA postdoctoral fellow at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

NASA confirms it’s not space junk

Experts have long seen leftover rocket boosters slip into near-Earth paths. In 2020, astronomers realized a small object captured by Earth’s gravity for a few months was actually a 1960s-era rocket booster.

Such human-made relics are far lighter. The new findings for 2024 PT5 rule out that possibility. Thanks to precise tracking, scientists are confident that this object is natural and that its composition sets it apart from typical asteroids.

Rare asteroid from the Moon

The asteroid 2024 PT5 joins an exclusive club of space rocks believed to have originated from the Moon. The only other confirmed example in near-Earth space is 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, which was first identified in 2016.

Like 2024 PT5, it orbits the Sun near Earth and appears to be lunar material ejected by an ancient impact. If scientists can identify the specific crater linked to these objects, they can learn more about how impacts shape the Moon’s surface.

Fragments floating in space might also include buried material that hasn’t been exposed to sunlight or cosmic radiation for long periods.

2024 PT5 and future exploration

Lunar missions have provided precious samples for laboratory study, but space rocks chipped off the Moon could add another dimension to our understanding.

One day, researchers might compare asteroid fragments with known lunar samples to spot subtle differences in how ejected material responds to the vacuum and radiation of deep space.

This would shed light on the processes that shaped the Moon and influenced Earth’s early environment.

There is hope that discoveries like 2024 PT5 will encourage specialists in different fields to work together. Collecting more data about this near-Earth object, and other, similar ones, may reveal details about the Moon’s hidden layers.

These tiny wanderers could even prove valuable to scientists seeking to understand cratering events that hammered the early solar system.

What happens next?

New observatories are coming online every year, many of them designed with high sensitivity to spot small asteroids. As they track faint objects, the odds of identifying more lunar fragments improve.

Each find adds a piece to the puzzle of how these rocks end up in near-Earth space. For now, 2024 PT5 is another sign that the Moon’s story keeps unfolding.

Researchers believe the lessons learned from this asteroid discovery will inspire new questions about how battered our Moon really is, and how fragments keep drifting our way.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

