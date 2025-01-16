Eating red meat may be putting your brain at risk

For decades, we’ve known that eating too much red meat isn’t great for our hearts. Now, recent research on red meat shows it might not be doing our brains any favors either.

A large-scale study has uncovered a troubling connection between red meat consumption and increased risk of dementia – but there’s good news too. The research suggests we can significantly lower our risk by making simple swaps in our daily diet.

Processed red meat and brain health

Researchers from Mass General Brigham, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Broad Institute conducted a long-term study. They analyzed health and dietary data from 133,771 participants over several decades. During the study, 11,173 participants developed dementia.

A significant finding was that individuals consuming one-quarter or more of a daily serving of processed red meats, such as bacon or hot dogs, had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia compared to those consuming minimal amounts.

Similarly, eating unprocessed red meat daily, like beef or pork, was linked to a 16% increased risk of subjective cognitive decline (SCD). The researchers also observed accelerated cognitive aging, equivalent to 1.6 years, for those consuming processed meats daily.

On the other hand, substituting processed meat with healthier protein sources like nuts, legumes, or fish may reduce dementia risk by 20 percent.

Why red meat harms the brain

The experts investigated why red meat consumption might increase the risk of dementia, focusing on biological processes in the gut.

When we eat red meat, bacteria in our digestive system break it down and produce a chemical called trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO).

TMAO is believed to play a role in brain problems because it can promote the accumulation of certain proteins, amyloid and tau, in the brain. These proteins are known to be key contributors to Alzheimer’s disease, as they interfere with normal brain function and cause damage over time.

Saturated fats in red meat

In addition to TMAO, red meat is high in saturated fats and salt, both of which can negatively impact brain health.

Saturated fats may disrupt the function of brain cells, while excessive salt can affect blood pressure and circulation, potentially reducing the brain’s access to oxygen and nutrients. Together, these factors create a combination of risks that might contribute to cognitive decline and dementia.

“Large, long-term cohort studies are essential for investigating conditions like dementia, which can develop over decades,” said study co-author Dr. Daniel Wang.

“We are continuing to piece together this story to understand the mechanisms causing dementia and cognitive decline.”

Skipping red meat to lower dementia risk

As dementia rates rise with the aging U.S. population, this research calls for urgent changes in dietary guidelines.

Current guidelines prioritize reducing risks of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. However, cognitive health remains less discussed, despite its connection to these conditions.

“We hope our results encourage greater consideration of the connection between diet and brain health,” said Dr. Wang.

Practical recommendations for cognitive health

To lower the risk of dementia, the study emphasizes the importance of making thoughtful dietary changes.

One key recommendation is to limit the intake of red meat, particularly processed varieties like bacon, hot dogs, and similar products, as they have been strongly associated with increased dementia risk. Instead, individuals are encouraged to substitute red meat with healthier protein alternatives.

Foods such as nuts, fish, and legumes provide high-quality protein that supports brain health without the harmful effects linked to red meat.

Additionally, adopting a well-rounded diet that is rich in plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can further support brain health and overall well-being. These changes not only reduce the risk of dementia but also promote a healthier lifestyle overall.

Long-term cognitive health

When it comes to protecting our brain health, this research suggests that small changes in our diet could make a big difference.

It’s not about completely eliminating foods we enjoy, but rather about making informed choices about how often we eat them.

And while processed meats might be convenient, perhaps it’s worth considering whether that convenience comes at too high of a cost to our long-term cognitive health.

The study is published in the journal Neurology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–