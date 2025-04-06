Common essential oil proven to reduce cannabis-related anxiety and paranoia

Most people have heard that cannabis can boost mood, but not everyone realizes that it can also bring on nervous feelings and anxiety in certain situations.

Interest in balancing these effects is soaring, with many folks wondering if specific parts of the cannabis plant might soften the jangled moods tied to its psychoactive component.

This newly published work comes from Ryan Vandrey, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

He and his team uncovered fascinating details about an essential oil that appears to dampen the jittery edge often sparked by THC.

THC can relax or cause anxiety

Experts say more people in the United States are giving cannabis a try these days. Some do it for medical reasons, while others do it for casual relaxation.

Psychoactive compounds affect mood and perception. THC, the main psychoactive part of cannabis, can prompt both calm and stress.

Determining how it influences our minds is central to figuring out ways to reduce the negative side of the experience.

Reduced cannabis-linked mood anxiety

The research spotlight is on d-limonene, a terpene in citrus fruits. A terpene is a naturally occurring oil that can influence taste and scent in plants.

Preclinical results have hinted that d-limonene might help with anxious moods. Many have wondered if it could work in combination with THC to curb the uncomfortable restlessness some people feel.

Understanding d-limonene – the basics

D-limonene is a natural compound that gives citrus fruits their fresh, zesty smell. Basically, it’s what makes oranges smell like oranges.

It’s found in the peels of lemons, limes, oranges, and other citrus fruits, and companies often extract it to use in cleaning products, air fresheners, and even food flavorings.

It’s oily, smells amazing, and happens to be a pretty effective solvent, which makes it great for cutting through grease and grime.

Some research suggests it might have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and even anti-cancer properties, though scientists are still figuring out the full picture.

It’s also used in some natural insect repellents and eco-friendly products because it’s biodegradable and less harsh than many synthetic chemicals.

Cannabis blends vs. anxiety changes

Twenty healthy adults, averaging 26 years old, took part in as many as 10 test visits.

Each participant inhaled various mixtures that included THC alone, d-limonene alone, a combination of both, or a placebo (4).

Researchers measured mood shifts, vital signs, and cognitive changes. They also examined blood and urine to see how THC and d-limonene moved through the body.

The goal was to see if adding d-limonene could help people stay more at ease.

D-limonene eased cannabis anxiety

The new study found that d-limonene lowered reports of anxious or paranoid feelings with THC. That was true when used with higher levels of THC.

Ratings of other THC effects, such as changes in thought patterns and overall relaxation, were not altered when d-limonene was introduced.

The essential oil by itself produced no changes in mood, heart rate, or mental clarity that stood out from the placebo.

Managing cannabis anxiety

“Our study demonstrates that d-limonene can modulate the effects of THC in a meaningful way and make THC more tolerable to people using it for both therapeutic and non-therapeutic purposes,” said Vandrey.

His team believes adding d-limonene may widen the comfort range for folks who rely on THC, especially if they are prone to anxiety.

“This study is a first step in uncovering how we can mitigate risks of THC when used in medicine, and also is targeted at making cannabis safer for the general, non-therapeutic consumer,” said Tory Spindle, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

He hopes to test other terpenes that may work in tandem with THC.

Potential impact on medical treatments

THC-containing medicines already help with certain conditions, such as chronic pain or chemotherapy-induced nausea.

However, high doses can sometimes be challenging for people who are easily rattled by the psychoactive “high.”

More studies will show if d-limonene can consistently cushion those uneasy feelings. The prospect of an essential oil that smoothly partners with THC could change how some medical users approach dosing.

THC, d-limonene, and future health

Scientists plan to explore ways to administer THC and d-limonene together in oral forms. They are also eyeing different dose ranges that may yield the strongest relief.

They believe these steps will add clarity to how cannabis components mesh under real-world conditions. Larger, more diverse participant groups may reveal whether d-limonene works similarly for everyone.

There is still much to learn about how cannabis chemicals interact, especially in relation to anxiety. Though d-limonene appears promising, experts say these findings need to be replicated more widely.

People interested in experimenting with a d-limonene combination should talk to a healthcare provider. Personal tolerance matters, and controlled dosing is best done under professional guidance.

The study is published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

