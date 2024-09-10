'Edge state' atoms: How electrons find their groove in frictionless flow

Imagine electrons behaving like ants marching along a single line, clinging to the edge of a surface, unaffected by obstacles in their path. Typically, electrons are more chaotic — moving in all directions, zero flow, scattering like billiard balls when they encounter an obstacle.

However, in some exotic materials, these charged particles can align themselves to flow in a precise, single-file order along the edges, a phenomenon physicists call an “edge state.”

This unique behavior, where electrons flow and glide without friction around obstacles while staying glued to the edges, has now been directly observed in a cloud of ultracold atoms by a brilliant team of physicists.

Led by Richard Fletcher, assistant professor of physics at MIT, the team has, for the first time, captured images of this frictionless flow in atoms, a breakthrough that could revolutionize the way we think about energy and data transmission.

How electrons flow in the edge state

The concept of edge states isn’t entirely new. Scientists first proposed it in 1980 while trying to explain a phenomenon now known as the Quantum Hall effect.

In experiments conducted under extreme cold and magnetic fields, researchers observed that electrons didn’t flow uniformly through materials; instead, they accumulated on one side in specific quantum portions.

To make sense of this curious behavior, physicists suggested that these Hall currents were carried by edge states. Under a magnetic field, electrons in the material’s current were thought to be deflected to its edges, flowing in a precise pattern.

However, observing these edge states directly has been a major challenge because they occur at incredibly tiny scales, across fractions of a nanometer, and last for mere femtoseconds — extremely fleeting and difficult to capture.

Instead of attempting to see electrons in these elusive states, Fletcher and his colleagues at MIT decided to replicate the same physics on a more observable scale.

They turned their attention to ultracold atoms in a laboratory setting to recreate the behavior of electrons under a magnetic field.

As Martin Zwierlein, the Thomas A. Frank Professor of Physics at MIT, explains, “In our setup, the same physics occurs in atoms, but over milliseconds and microns, allowing us to take images and observe the atoms’ behavior in real time.”

Creating an ultracold atomic playground

The MIT team’s new experiment involved a cloud of about one million sodium atoms, corralled in a carefully controlled laser trap and cooled to nanokelvin temperatures — just a fraction above absolute zero.

The scientists then manipulated the trap to spin the atoms, creating a centrifugal force that balanced with the inward pull of the trap, much like the spinning ride known as the Gravitron in amusement parks.

This delicate balance created a scenario where, from the atoms’ perspective, their world appeared flat, even though it was spinning.

There was also a third force at play: the Coriolis effect, which deflected the atoms whenever they tried to move in a straight line. This setup effectively made the atoms behave as if they were electrons moving under a magnetic field.

To introduce an “edge” into this fabricated environment, the researchers used a ring of laser light to form a circular wall around the spinning atoms.

As they observed the system through high-resolution imaging, they saw that when the atoms encountered the laser ring, they began to flow along its edge in a single direction, much like electrons in an edge state.

No friction, no problem

The atoms continued this friction-free journey even when obstacles were introduced along their path. The researchers placed a small light — a sort of “speed bump” — along the edge of the laser ring.

Astonishingly, the atoms didn’t scatter or slow down. They glided effortlessly past the obstacle, sticking to their edge-focused flow.

“We intentionally sent in this big, repulsive green blob, and the atoms should have bounced off it,” Fletcher explains. “But instead, they magically found their way around it, returned to the wall, and continued on their merry way.”

This result is significant because it directly mimics how electrons are predicted to behave in similar edge states.

The team’s observations prove that this setup of ultracold atoms is a reliable stand-in for studying the behavior of electrons in edge states, which are notoriously difficult to observe directly.

Edge state atoms and future tech

Why does this matter? Understanding and controlling edge states in electrons could lead to remarkable advances in technology.

Imagine materials where electrons move without friction along the edges, transporting energy or data with perfect efficiency, no loss, and no heat generation.

This could revolutionize electronics, making devices far more energy-efficient and powerful.

“You could imagine making little pieces of a suitable material and putting it inside future devices, so electrons could shuttle along the edges and between different parts of your circuit without any loss,” Fletcher suggests.

The team’s findings lay the groundwork for future studies aimed at manipulating electrons to achieve this frictionless flow, potentially paving the way for super-efficient electronic devices and energy systems.

Beauty of electron flow, made visible

Beyond the practical applications, there is also a sense of wonder in seeing something so fleeting and small.

“To actually see them is quite a special thing because these states occur over femtoseconds, and across fractions of a nanometer, which is incredibly difficult to capture,” says Fletcher.

“It’s a very clean realization of a very beautiful piece of physics, and we can directly demonstrate the importance and reality of this edge.”

Next, the team plans to introduce more obstacles and interactions into the system, venturing into uncharted territory where the outcomes are still unclear.

They hope to uncover even more about the fundamental nature of these elusive states and explore how they might be harnessed in real-world materials and technologies.

More questions than answers

While the team’s results are promising, they also open up many questions. How will these edge states behave in more complex environments?

Can they be reproduced reliably in various materials, not just ultracold atoms? Could we eventually create real-world materials that leverage these properties on a large scale?

These are the questions that Fletcher and his team will continue to explore. As they probe deeper into the mysteries of edge states, they might just uncover the next big leap in material science and technology.

But for now, we can marvel at this unique glimpse into a world where physics behaves in strange and wonderful ways, right at the edges.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Physics.

