Electronic cigarettes with games: A dangerous innovation

In the rapidly evolving world of digital games, a surprising new player has emerged: electronic cigarettes.

Once simple nicotine delivery devices, these vape devices are now being equipped with sophisticated touch screens, animated displays, and even embedded games, marking a potentially concerning trend in both the tech and gaming industries.

This technological evolution transforms vaping into an interactive experience that may attract more young users, inadvertently coupling the risks of nicotine addiction with those of gaming disorder.

As electronic cigarettes become more enticing and multifunctional, the lines between recreational gaming and nicotine consumption blur, raising significant public health concerns.

The new draw of electronic cigarettes

Researchers from the University of California, Riverside are sounding the alarm on these new tech-savvy products.

The heightened concern lies in the possible expansion of the electronic cigarette market to include young people who previously had no interest in nicotine products. This could simultaneously reinforce nicotine addiction among existing users.

“Our lab is constantly monitoring the electronic cigarette market for new devices, especially ones that target youth and young adults,” said study first author Man Wong.

The team flagged devices such as the Craftbox V-Play, which can host games like Pac-Man, Tetris, and F22.

Other concerning products include vapes with built-in games encouraging users to vape, those boasting animations changing as users puff, and devices that enable customization with personal photos and offer celebrity-endorsed promotional trading cards.

Growing issue of disposable vapes

Disposable vapes, which were relatively simple devices two years ago, now resemble smartphones with handheld gaming device features, making them increasingly attractive to young users.

Tech-forward improvements have shifted these items from being mere nicotine delivery devices to potential triple-threat addictions: nicotine dependence, gaming disorder, and screen time obsession.

The researchers were taken aback by the discovery of smart vapes sporting games that required vaping to advance levels. An example of this was the URSA Pocket, a refillable pod-system with three built-in games. One game features a virtual pet fed with coins earned through puffing.

The scientists further voiced their concern about the affordability of such devices, often priced around $15-20, which makes them accessible to young audiences who might be enticed to purchase and use them.

Urgent call for regulation

Given the potential risks, the researchers argue for a closer monitoring and regulation of these devices.

They propose that heightening awareness of how quickly vapes can evolve may enhance surveillance and encourage swift removal of youth-targeted products from the market.

The researchers offer potential solutions such as imposing stricter regulation to restrict certain vape features and advocating for a complete ban on disposable vapes – an approach adopted by several countries.

But it’s not just an addiction problem, it is an environmental issue too. Disposable vapes, being one-time-use products, generate considerable waste, exacerbated by the addition of screens, Bluetooth, and digital storage to these devices.

The research, funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Center for Tobacco Products, provides valuable insights for future regulation and public health policies.

Electronic cigarettes integrated with gaming

The integration of gaming and vaping not only raises concerns about addiction but also about the long-term health impacts on young users.

Nicotine is known to affect brain development, particularly in adolescents, potentially leading to cognitive impairments, mood disorders, and a higher likelihood of addiction to other substances.

The lure of integrated gaming features could exacerbate these issues by increasing the frequency and duration of vaping sessions.

Moreover, the combination of prolonged screen time and nicotine use can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to obesity, cardiovascular problems, and other health issues.

The role of parents and educators

Parents and educators play a crucial role in combating this emerging trend. By raising awareness about the dangers of combined vaping and gaming, they can help prevent young individuals from falling into these harmful habits.

Open conversations about the risks, coupled with monitoring and guidance, can significantly reduce the appeal of these devices.

Educational programs that emphasize the importance of healthy habits and the risks associated with nicotine and prolonged screen time are essential. Schools should consider integrating such programs into their health curriculums to equip students with the knowledge and strategies to resist these temptations.

Intersection of gaming and vaping

The intersection of vaping and gaming presents a multifaceted challenge that requires a coordinated effort from researchers, policymakers, parents, and educators.

As we navigate the evolving landscape of digital innovation, we must prioritize the health and well-being of our youth.

The study is published in the journal Tobacco control.

