Even microscopic noises could trigger spontaneous turbulence

Turbulence is a phenomenon we encounter every day, whether in the swoosh of wind through leaves, the rush of water down a river, or the unsettling bumps mid-flight on an airplane. But what if someone told you a much smaller nudge, even the frenetic movement of a single molecule, could trigger a similar dramatic effect?

Research by Professor Nigel Goldenfeld at the University of California, San Diego reveals the surprisingly spontaneous nature of turbulence. The findings challenge our understanding of how seemingly predictable systems can morph into unpredictable chaos.

The phenomenon of turbulence

For the investigation, the team employed theoretical modeling techniques to investigate the phenomenon of turbulence. They focused on the simplified equation system due to the computational challenges posed by using the full fluid equations.

This allowed them to explore how tiny random movements of molecules could influence large-scale unpredictable patterns in flowing fluids. The researchers simulated fluid behavior with disturbances as small as microns and observed the development of spontaneous randomness.

Imagine a twig, barely nudged by a gentle river current. What if this seemingly trivial movement could trigger a chain reaction, leading to massive and spontaneous turbulence? This research challenges our conventional perception.

The butterfly effect

The study suggests that even minuscule disturbances can snowball into dramatic consequences, much like the famous “butterfly effect.” In that analogy, a butterfly flapping its wings in one location can ultimately trigger a storm far away.

“In turbulent systems, a very small disturbance at one point will have an amplified effect at a finite point in the future, but through a mechanism that is faster than chaos,” said Professor Goldenfeld. This revelation reveals the unexpected power that even the smallest events can hold within turbulent systems.

Spontaneous turbulence

The findings shed light on a phenomenon called “spontaneous stochasticity,” where randomness emerges from what was expected to be predictable.

Picture the flow of water over that twig in the river. While the initial disturbance might seem trivial, it spawns eddies and swirls downstream, creating a symphony of turbulence.

What’s remarkable is that this randomness persists regardless of the nature of the disturbance- a twig, a pebble, or a clod of dirt, all yield the same patterns.

Thermal noises

In their study, the team focused on thermal noise, the subtle hum of molecular motion underlying the world around us. In fluids, like air or water, thermal noise acts like a conductor, invisibly guiding the chaotic motion of molecules into the swirling patterns of turbulence. Each molecule contributes a small movement to the overall chaos.

Goldenfeld’s team studied how this random motion, the thermal noise, influences the complex behavior of fluids. The research showed that thermal noise plays a crucial role in shaping how fluids move turbulently.

This ubiquitous presence of noise in the molecular interactions within fluids, serves as a constant background against which turbulence operates and creates spontaneous patterns.

Essentially, thermal noise reminds us that there’s an element of chance in everything. It highlights the balance between predictable rules and unpredictable events.

New understanding of turbulence

But what implications does this have beyond the realm of rivers and air currents? Professor Goldenfeld suggests that this newfound understanding of turbulence may have far-reaching consequences, from weather forecasting to astrophysics.

“In weather forecasts, there is always a fundamental source of randomness,” said Goldenfeld. “The precise sense in which this unpredictability was inevitable wasn’t fully understood before our work.”

The experts acknowledge the existence of random, unpredictable events. These unexpected occurrences highlight the inherent limitations in perfectly predicting the behavior of complex systems.

Future directions

While their study marks a significant leap forward in our understanding of turbulence, Goldenfeld and his colleagues acknowledge that there’s still much to explore. They aim to validate their findings using the full fluid equations, unlocking even deeper insights into the hidden mechanisms of turbulence.

“For now, this will have to do,” Goldenfeld remarked, echoing the sentiment of many pioneers in the field of science. “But we hope that future supercomputer calculations will be able to confirm our results using the full fluid equations.”

Study significance

Throughout the vast universe, turbulence plays a significant role, affecting everything from tiny molecules to enormous galactic storms. This turbulence creates intricate patterns, like a complex melody in a grand symphony.

These swirling movements, often appearing chaotic, highlight the delicate balance between order and randomness that shapes our world. Turbulence isn’t just about disorder; it also holds a surprising beauty, showcasing the incredible creativity present in nature’s processes.

The study was published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

