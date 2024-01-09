Evolution is not as random as we thought

In a landmark discovery that challenges decades of scientific understanding, a new study has revealed that evolution is not as random as previously believed.

The research suggests a more predictable pattern of evolution, opening doors to unprecedented advancements in various fields, including medicine, synthetic biology, and environmental science.

Predictable evolution

The study was led by an esteemed team of researchers including Professor James McInerney and Dr. Alan Beavan from the School of Life Sciences at the University of Nottingham, along with Dr. Maria Rosa Domingo-Sananes from Nottingham Trent University.

The experts meticulously analyzed the pangenome – a complete set of genes within a species. By deploying a machine learning technique known as Random Forest, and processing data from 2,500 complete genomes of a single bacterial species, the team embarked on a journey to unravel the mysteries of evolutionary predictability.

Revolutionary implications

“The implications of this research are nothing short of revolutionary,” said Professor McInerney, the lead author of the study.

“By demonstrating that evolution is not as random as we once thought, we’ve opened the door to an array of possibilities in synthetic biology, medicine, and environmental science.”

Gene families

The research process involved creating “gene families” from the genomes to facilitate like-for-like comparisons across them.

Once these gene families were identified, the team analyzed the pattern of how the families were present in some genomes and absent in others.

Dr. Domingo-Sananes highlighted the intricate patterns observed: “We found that some gene families never turned up in a genome when a particular other gene family was already there, and on other occasions, some genes were very much dependent on a different gene family being present.”

Far-reaching applications

The researchers have essentially discovered an invisible ecosystem where genes can cooperate or can be in conflict with one another.

“These interactions between genes make aspects of evolution somewhat predictable and furthermore, we now have a tool that allows us to make those predictions,” said Dr. Domingo-Sananes.

“From this work, we can begin to explore which genes ‘support’ an antibiotic resistance gene, for example. Therefore, if we are trying to eliminate antibiotic resistance, we can target not just the focal gene, but we can also target its supporting genes,” said Dr. Beavan.

“We can use this approach to synthesise new kinds of genetic constructs that could be used to develop new drugs or vaccines. Knowing what we now know has opened the door to a whole host of other discoveries.”

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

