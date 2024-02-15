Fighting depression? Any kind of exercise can help you turn that frown upside down

In the ongoing battle against depression, which affects over 300 million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization, new research suggests that almost any kind of exercise has the potential to help you turn that frown upside down.

This comprehensive analysis suggests that activities ranging from walking and yoga to strength training not only complement traditional treatments like psychotherapy and medications, but can also stand alone as effective remedies for depression.

Studying exercise’s impact on mental health

The study meticulously examined 218 trials involving 14,170 participants, revealing that even low-intensity exercises such as walking or yoga offer significant benefits.

However, it found that the intensity of the activity directly correlates with the extent of improvement, suggesting that more vigorous exercises could offer even greater mental health boosts.

Despite the promising outcomes, the authors caution that the current evidence is not without its limitations, pointing to a general low confidence in the findings and calling for further high-quality research.

Yet, they assert that these exercise forms “could be considered alongside psychotherapy and drugs as core treatments for depression,” underscoring the necessity of integrating physical activity into standard care practices.

Every step counts: From walking to weightlifting

The review delves into the specifics of how different exercises impact depression. It notes substantial reductions in depressive symptoms from dancing, with moderate improvements seen in activities like walking, jogging, yoga, strength training, mixed aerobic exercises, and tai chi or qigong.

Interestingly, the analysis also uncovers demographic nuances; for instance, strength training shows a higher efficacy in women, while yoga and qigong are more beneficial for men.

Additionally, the age of participants plays a role in the effectiveness of certain exercises, with yoga proving more advantageous for older adults and strength training for the younger demographic.

Importantly, the review finds that exercise’s mental health benefits are not confined to specific groups.

People with varying health conditions and levels of depression all seem to gain from incorporating physical activity into their lives, with both individual and group exercises being equally effective.

This universality emphasizes exercise as a versatile and accessible treatment option.

Mind over matter: Exercise in the face of depression

However, the authors acknowledge the challenges many individuals with depression face in adopting a regular exercise routine, including physical, psychological, and social barriers.

They speculate that the positive effects of exercise might stem from a blend of social interaction, mindfulness, and the therapeutic nature of green spaces.

The findings pave the way for a broader acceptance of exercise within clinical guidelines for treating depression.

The authors advocate for health systems to offer physical activity as an alternative or supplementary intervention to traditional treatments, highlighting its potential to mitigate not only mental but also physical health risks associated with depression.

Echoing the study’s implications, Juan Ángel Bellón from the University of Malaga, in a linked editorial, advises primary care clinicians to recommend exercise, alongside psychotherapy and antidepressants, as viable treatment options for adults with mild to moderate depression.

He acknowledges the hurdles in promoting regular exercise among this demographic and calls for real-world data to better understand how to implement physical activity programs effectively.

Bellón also points to recent initiatives by the European Union to promote exercise across member states, urging health services and governmental bodies to ensure that personalized and supervised exercise programs are accessible to all.

Prescribing exercise as a depression remedy

In summary, the compelling evidence presented in this review underscores the critical role of exercise in the treatment of depression, advocating for its integration into standard clinical practices.

By demonstrating that almost any form of physical activity, from walking to strength training, can significantly alleviate symptoms of depression, this research urges a more holistic approach to mental health care.

It challenges health professionals and policymakers alike to prioritize accessible, personalized exercise programs as a complement or alternative to traditional treatments.

Embracing physical activity, not only as a form of therapy but also as a preventive measure, can transform the landscape of mental health care, offering hope and improved outcomes for millions battling depression worldwide.

The full study was published in the journal The BMJ.

