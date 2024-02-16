Exotic cats have surprising voice recognition ability 

In the fascinating world of animal cognition, new research from Oakland University sheds light on the cognitive capacity of exotic cats. The study reveals that non-domesticated Felidae species have the remarkable ability to distinguish between the voices of familiar and unfamiliar humans.

A research team led by Professor Jennifer Vonk and graduate student Taylor Crews set out to investigate the voice recognition abilities among Felidae, a family that includes exotic cats such as lions, tigers, and cheetahs.

Focus of the study

“There is little investigation of vocal recognition in exotic cats despite their prevalence in human care. The current study extends this research to 25 individuals of 10 non-domesticated felid species housed in human care,” wrote the study authors.

“The cat family, or Felidae, are of interest given their relatively asocial natural history coupled with their close association with humans in modern society.”

The researchers designed experiments to study the extent to which the animals could recognize and distinguish between the voices of their human caregivers.

Key insights

The experts found that the cats showed a quicker, more intense, and prolonged response to voices they recognized, indicating a clear ability to discriminate familiar sounds from those of strangers.

This was observed regardless of whether the cats were called by their names or their rearing histories, pointing to an innate ability rather than one solely shaped by individual experiences.

Profound revelations

One of the most profound revelations of Professor Vonk’s work is the assertion that close human contact, rather than domestication, is associated with the ability of cats to discriminate between human voices.

This challenges the long-held belief that domestication is the primary driver of such cognitive abilities in animals. Furthermore, the study disrupts the stereotype of less social species being devoid of complex socio-cognitive skills.

“Non-group-living animals can exhibit social cognitive abilities such as heterospecific vocal recognition so we should not neglect the study of social cognition in less highly social species,” said Professor Vonk.

Broader implications

Considering the widespread housing of cats of all species in human care, the implications of this research are profound. The experts said that future studies are needed to determine whether cats also respond to familiar voices speaking unfamiliar phrases.

“This study contributes to the growing literature suggesting that adapting to a social lifestyle and human domestication are not the only important factors in predicting social cognitive abilities even when considering the ability to read human communicative cues specifically,” wrote the study authors.

“Exposure to humans may promote the development of abilities that researchers would not be able to observe in the wild, such as the ability of cats to discriminate familiar human voices. This study adds to the growing body of work showing that even non-domestic cats are not indifferent to familiar humans and may help dispel the notion that cats are aloof.”

The study is published in the journal PeerJ Life & Environment.

