Quantum entanglement does, in fact, follow a rule of entropy

Researchers have uncovered a fundamental connection between quantum entanglement, entropy, and the laws of thermodynamics. This discovery sheds new light on the behavior of quantum systems and could have far-reaching implications for the development of quantum technologies.

When quantum entanglement met the rule of entropy

Bartosz Regula from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing and Ludovico Lami from the University of Amsterdam have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the nature of quantum entanglement.

Through probabilistic calculations, they have shown that there is indeed a rule of entropy governing this enigmatic phenomenon.

“Our findings mark significant progress in understanding the basic properties of entanglement, revealing fundamental connections between entanglement and thermodynamics, and crucially, providing a major simplification in the understanding of entanglement conversion processes,” said Regula.

Second law of thermodynamics and quantum systems

The second law of thermodynamics, which states that a system can never move to a state with lower entropy, is one of the most fundamental laws of nature. It creates the “arrow of time” and encapsulates the dynamics of even the most complex physical systems.

However, as we delve deeper into the quantum world, it becomes increasingly important to understand how this law applies to quantum systems.

Quantum entanglement, a key resource that underlies much of the power of future quantum computers, has been the focus of research in quantum information science for decades. Despite its significance, little is currently understood about the optimal ways to make effective use of it.

Probabilistic transformations and reversible entanglements

The difficulty in establishing a “second law” for quantum entanglement lies in the fact that entanglement transformations must be made reversible, just like work and heat can be interconverted in thermodynamics.

However, ensuring the reversibility of entanglement is much more challenging than in the case of thermodynamic transformations.

Previous attempts at establishing a reversible theory of entanglement have failed, and it was even suspected that entanglement might be irreversible. This made the quest for a “second law” of entanglement seem like an impossible one.

Key to reversible quantum connections

Regula and Lami solve this long-standing conjecture by using probabilistic entanglement transformations. These transformations are only guaranteed to be successful some of the time, but in return, they provide an increased power in converting quantum systems.

Under such processes, the authors show that it is indeed possible to establish a reversible framework for entanglement manipulation.

They identify a setting in which a unique entropy of entanglement emerges, and all entanglement transformations are governed by a single quantity.

The methods they used could be applied more broadly, showing similar reversibility properties for more general quantum resources as well.

“This not only has immediate and direct applications in the foundations of quantum theory, but it will also help with understanding the ultimate limitations on our ability to efficiently manipulate entanglement in practice,” Regula explained.

Entanglement entropy as a new frontier

While this discovery marks a significant milestone in understanding the basic properties of entanglement, there is still much to be explored.

Regula notes that even stronger forms of reversibility have been conjectured, and there is hope that entanglement can be made reversible under weaker assumptions than those made in their work, without relying on probabilistic transformations.

“Understanding the precise requirements for reversibility to hold thus remains a fascinating open problem,” Regula concluded.

Quantum leap into the future

In summary, the important discovery by Bartosz Regula and Ludovico Lami marks a significant milestone in our understanding of quantum entanglement and its relationship to the fundamental laws of thermodynamics.

Their work provides a new framework for analyzing and manipulating entanglement while opening exciting avenues for future research.

As we continue to explore the quantum world and harness its potential for revolutionary technologies, this finding will undoubtedly serve as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards a deeper understanding of the complex and fascinating phenomena that lie at the heart of quantum mechanics.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

