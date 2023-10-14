Article image
10-14-2023

Explosive population growth of wild pigs slowed by conservation efforts

Earth.com staff writer

Conservation efforts aimed at curbing wild pig populations in the southeastern United States have been successful, according to a new study led by the University of Georgia.

Focus of the study

The study was focused on a reduction in wild pig populations around the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina.

Within 24 months after the inception of control measures, there was a remarkable reduction in these populations by about 70 percent. 

Environmental rooting damage – a major concern with wild pigs – also plummeted by almost 99 percent.

Extensive damages 

According to the researchers, the study will help conservation groups manage a problem with both environmental and economic costs, as wild pigs were responsible for over $1.5 billion in property and crop damage in 2007.

“Through their destructive foraging habits, wild pigs cause extensive damages to crops across the country,” said Professor Jim Beasley. “Wild pigs also carry several diseases that can be transferred to livestock, adding to their substantial agricultural impact.”

Introduction of wild pigs

The menace of wild pigs isn’t a recent issue. These animals were introduced to the U.S. centuries ago as a potential food source. Over time, they mixed with the purebred Eurasian boar introduced for hunting. 

With high reproductive rates and non-selective diets, hybridized wild pigs rapidly multiplied across the region. The late 1980s and early 1990s saw an exponential rise in their numbers, causing significant damage to the agricultural industry.

Control programs 

To counter this growing problem, numerous large-scale control programs were initiated, predominantly using lethal methods to cut down the wild pig populations.

Professor Beasley and his team collaborated with 19 mixed-forest agricultural properties in South Carolina to investigate the effectiveness of such control programs. 

How the research was conducted 

For three years, the team surveyed the wild pig populations and the resulting agricultural and environmental damages, after the implementation of a professional control initiative.

“Before the trappers went in and began management efforts, we placed remote cameras around the properties to assess the initial population of wild pigs,” said Professor Beasley.

“Every six months, we would go back out and reassess the populations to see how effective the management methods were.”

“Most studies estimate that you need to remove 40% to 60% of a wild pig population each year to maintain or significantly reduce a population, and they exceeded that threshold.”

“With sustained management the population should continue to shrink over the next several years. However, what is unknown is how quickly the population will recover if management efforts cease.”

Explosive population growth

The damage these pigs wreak on the environment is extensive. They forage by overturning soil and roots, causing significant damage to natural habitats and other wildlife. 

As natural omnivores, their diet includes amphibians and other smaller creatures, posing a threat to their populations.

Professor Beasley identified multiple reasons behind the explosive growth in wild pig populations, ranging from illegal human interventions of moving pigs to areas with year-round hunting permissions, to the warmer climates observed in recent years. 

“It’s really a combination of both human-driven factors and natural expansions of populations.”

The study is published in the journal Pest Management Science.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
Air-pollution-.jpg
10-14-2023
Google street view cars expose unknown air pollution sources
Wild-pigs.jpg
10-14-2023
Explosive population growth of wild pigs slowed by conservation efforts
Hand,Throws,A,Coin,To,Make,The,Decision.
10-14-2023
Coin tossing is not actually a 50/50 proposition
2023/10/atlantic-salmon_1medium.jpg
10-14-2023
Using salmon to feed other salmon would be great for the environment 
The,Man,Gives,Planet,Earth,To,Baby.,Ecology,Concept,,Earth
10-14-2023
Global climate change adaptation lacks coordination
2023/10/psyche-asteroid-mission_spacecraft_3medium.jpg
10-14-2023
Successful launch for NASA’s Psyche mission to study an asteroid worth $10,000-quadrillion
Stellar,Exploration.,Gamma,Ray,Eruption.,Solar,Probe,For,The,Study
10-14-2023
Meet the fastest human-made object ever, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe
Solar,Eclipse,On,Dark,Sky
10-14-2023
Annular solar eclipse, known as the "ring of fire," happens today
Girl,Hovers,And,Sleeps,On,A,Pillow,Over,A,Beautiful
10-14-2023
While in deep sleep, humans can subconsciously respond to verbal communication
Prescription-drugs.jpg
10-13-2023
Americans have a shocking dependency on prescription drugs
Couple-weight.jpg
10-13-2023
There's no couple advantage when it comes to weight loss
Farmers-.jpg
10-13-2023
TikTok can help farmers discuss climate change
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved