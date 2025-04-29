Feeding fish, draining the sea: Fishmeal's global footprint revealed

For decades, farmers have relied on fishmeal and fish oil (FMFO) to feed carnivorous species such as salmon, turning them into supermarket staples.

Although this trade underpins a multibillion-dollar aquaculture sector, the whereabouts of the factories that convert anchovies, sardines, menhaden, and other small-pelagic fish into feed ingredients has remained obscure.

A study led by the University of British Columbia (UBC) has now lifted that veil by assembling the first open-access, geo-referenced database of FMFO facilities worldwide.

The researchers located 506 factories in 63 nations and linked them to more than 400 separate companies. Peru, Mauritania, and Chile account for the greatest numbers of plants, but sizable clusters also appear in Vietnam, China, Denmark, and the United States.

“Production of fishmeal is a major issue in aquaculture. Understanding where FMFO production occurs is essential for addressing its environmental, social, and economic impacts,” said lead author Lauren Shea, who undertook the project while completing her master’s degree at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

Roughly two-fifths of the output catalogued in the new map still relies on whole, wild-caught fish rather than trimmings from seafood processing plants.

These bait-size species sit near the base of marine food webs and are a crucial protein source for millions of people in low-income coastal regions.

“Dependence on the global FMFO trade could undermine food security while fueling unsustainable fishing practices,” explained Professor Rashid Sumaila, senior author of the study. “This is not just an environmental issue – it’s about justice and equity.”

The research team combined satellite imagery, government registries, company websites, and third-party certification data to locate each factory and verify which raw materials it uses.

The most prolific region – Peru – hosts 125 factories and supplies a large share of the world’s fishmeal, primarily from anchoveta catches along the Humboldt Current. Mauritania, the runner-up, has 42 factories, many financed by foreign investors and linked by NGOs to local price spikes and resource conflicts.

Meanwhile, nations such as Norway and Denmark host relatively few but highly efficient plants that benefit from state-of-the-art rendering technology and strict environmental oversight.

Some plants obscure the full picture

While the map represents a major leap in transparency, Shea and her colleagues stress that it is only a baseline. Many of China’s FMFO facilities, for example, remain poorly documented because of language barriers, sparse public disclosure, and limited online footprints.

Likewise, several West African and Southeast Asian plants operate in “data-poor” fisheries where catch statistics are unreliable or withheld from public view.

“With more transparent data, governments and organizations can better regulate FMFO sourcing, track environmental impacts, and support alternatives – like plant-based feeds or novel proteins – that reduce pressure on wild fish stocks,” Shea said.

The authors urge routine updates to the database, independent audits of raw-material sources, and finer-scale analysis of each fishmeal plant’s social and ecological footprint.

Pathways toward responsible fish feed

Because aquaculture already supplies more than half of the fish consumed globally, reforming its feed inputs is central to achieving any credible vision of sustainable seafood. Possible solutions include redirecting fish processing waste into meal and oil and expanding algae-based or microbial proteins.

An additional solution consists of more aggressively phasing in insect meal or plant concentrates where nutritional profiles allow. Yet technical fixes alone cannot solve the governance challenges that plague FMFO supply chains.

Factories are color-coded by data type (see Table 1). Factories in dark blue (data type A) represent plants whose locations we were able to verify using satellite imagery and company website information. Green shaded circles represent and are scaled to the number of factories per producing country. Credit: UBC

“Science can only go so far,” Sumaila said. “We need political will, corporate accountability, and community engagement to drive real change. If aquaculture is going to be part of a sustainable food future, we need better data, smarter policies, and ethical sourcing of feed ingredients.”

The study highlights existing initiatives such as the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI), which invites member states to publish detailed statistics on catch volumes, processing facilities, and trade flows.

Mauritania – a FiTI participant – has already placed a public list of its FMFO factories online, demonstrating how national action can complement independent research.

The stakes for oceans and people

Small-pelagic fish are often described as “the gold of the sea” because of their high omega-3 content and sheer abundance. When harvested responsibly, they can support coastal livelihoods, provide affordable nutrition, and feed farmed fish without jeopardizing ecosystem balance.

When industrial fleets overshoot precautionary limits, however, the health of predator species, seabirds, and local communities can unravel quickly.

By shining a light on where these reduction fisheries land and where the converted products are manufactured, the UBC-led investigation equips policymakers, advocacy groups, and seafood buyers with a new tool for risk assessment.

The footprint of fishmeal and fish oil production emphasizes the urgency of enforcing science-based catch quotas. This protects traditional fishing rights, and promoting circular-economy feed ingredients.

Future research will need to integrate factory-level emission estimates, water-use data, and labor-rights records to paint a fuller sustainability portrait.

Furthermore, comparing the profitability of FMFO production against potential human dietary use of the same fish could inform more equitable allocation of marine resources.

For now, the global FMFO map establishes a reference point that did not exist before. Where those 506 dots move – or multiply – over the next decade will reveal whether the aquaculture sector can reconcile growth with ocean stewardship and social responsibility.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

