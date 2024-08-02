Fish oil lowers Alzheimer's risk in people who are most susceptible

Fish oil has long been celebrated as a potential booster for brain health, but recent findings suggest that its benefits may not be universal.

Over the years, countless studies have delved into the complex workings of the human brain, highlighting the significant role of nutrition in cognitive function.

One nutrient that has consistently garnered attention is fish oil, renowned for its high content of omega-3 fatty acids, which are believed to support brain health and potentially lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, a new clinical trial at Oregon Health & Science University raises questions about its true efficacy among older adults.

The role of fish oil in brain health

The study suggests that the benefits of fish oil supplementation may not extend to everyone, particularly when it comes to preventing cognitive decline in the aging population.

This discovery prompts a critical question: Does fish oil truly enhance brain function for everyone, or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

As researchers continue to explore the intricacies of this topic, the nuanced effects of fish oil on different individuals and populations are becoming increasingly evident.

Riding the wave of Omega 3

In recent years, there have been many claims about the beneficial effects of fish oil on brain function, particularly in people struggling with memory problems.

However, the new study has added a layer of complexity to these claims. The researchers found that while fish oil supplements did not demonstrate a significant benefit for all older adults in general, a certain subset of the population did see some intriguing results.

The subset included individuals who carried a gene associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Among this group, fish oil supplementation showed a reduction in the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Diving deeper into the fish oil conundrum

Study senior author Lynne Shinto theorized that fish oil might be beneficial for individuals carrying the APOE4 gene, particularly as they face a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Notably, though, the same cannot conclusively be said for all older adults.

“Over three years, our findings didn’t reveal a statistically significant difference between the placebo group and those who took fish oil,” Shinto explained. “While it wouldn’t likely be harmful, it’s not necessary for everyone to take fish oil to prevent dementia.”

Brain health and fish oil

The study involved the participation of 102 individuals who were aged 75 years or older and had relatively low blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids, a nutritional component found in fish oil.

Over a period of three years, participants underwent periodic brain imaging to assess the degree of change in white matter lesions in the brain, a potential risk factor for dementia.

Interestingly, while all participants enrolled in the study had relatively high levels of these white matter lesions, they were otherwise in good health with no signs of dementia.

Fish oil and Alzheimer’s risk

The double-blind study divided its participants into two groups: one received omega 3-enriched fish oil supplements each day, while the other group took a soybean-based placebo.

However, the real revelation came when the researchers looked specifically at the subgroup carrying the APOE4 gene.

Here, the team noticed a dramatic reduction in the deterioration of brain cell integrity following treatment with the fish oil, compared to the soybean oil group. This transformation took place within as short a timeframe as one year.

Personalized approaches for dementia prevention

The results of this clinical trial highlight the importance of individualized intervention in the prevention of dementia.

“One-size-fits-all” solutions might not necessarily apply to nutritional interventions for brain health. The study could lead to more extensive research in diverse populations, targeting the impact of nutritional interventions on specific genetic predispositions.

Gene Bowman is the director of clinical trials at the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor of neurology at Harvard Medical School.

“The fact that neuronal integrity breakdown was slowed in people randomized to omega-3 treatment who are also at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease is remarkable,” said Bowman, emphasizing the need for larger clinical trials in diverse populations in the future.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

