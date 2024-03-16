A healthy diet: Your secret weapon against aging and dementia

A healthy diet is significantly linked to a slower pace of aging and a reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and The Robert Butler Columbia Aging Center.

The research underscores the pivotal role diet plays in influencing our risk of cognitive decline. It marks a significant advancement in our understanding of how nutrition affects health and aging.

Nutrition and brain health

Study senior author Dr. Daniel Belsky highlighted the diet’s critical role in dementia prevention. “Much attention to nutrition in dementia research focuses on the way specific nutrients affect the brain,” he noted. The hypothesis is that a healthy diet slows overall biological aging, offering protection against dementia.

The research utilized data from the Framingham Heart Study’s Offspring Cohort, which began in 1971. Participants were over 60 and free of dementia.

Out of 1,644 participants, 140 developed dementia. Subsequently, the team used the DunedinPACE epigenetic clock, developed by Belsky and colleagues, to measure aging pace. This clock functions as a “speedometer” for biological deterioration.

Diet as a shield against dementia

“We have some strong evidence that a healthy diet can protect against dementia,” stated senior author Dr. Yian Gu. However, the mechanisms behind this protection have remained unclear.

The study bridges that gap by suggesting that a slower pace of aging, driven by adherence to a healthy diet, mediates the relationship between diet and reduced dementia risk.

The MIND Diet: slowing down brain aging

The study emphasized the benefits of the MIND diet, linking higher adherence to a slower aging pace – as measured by DunedinPACE – and reduced dementia and mortality risks. Slower aging explained 27% of the diet-dementia connection and 57% of the diet-mortality relationship.

Dr. Aline Thomas, the study’s lead author, stressed the importance of these results. “Our results suggest that the slower pace of aging mediates part of the relationship of a healthy diet with reduced dementia risk,” she stated, calling for more research to unpack the diet-dementia correlation fully.

Diet and brain aging

The research team advocates for additional observational studies to explore direct associations between nutrients and brain aging further. If confirmed in more diverse populations, these observations could lead to monitoring biological aging. According to Dr. Belsky, this could play a pivotal role in dementia prevention.

The study reinforces the importance of a healthy diet for cognitive health and opens new avenues for research. Additionally, it explores how diet influences the aging process and the development of dementia.

Furthermore, the research underscores the potential of dietary interventions in extending healthspan and offers hope for future strategies in dementia prevention and aging care.

More about diet and brain health

Diet plays a significant role in maintaining brain health and can impact cognitive function, mood, and overall neurological well-being. Here’s an overview of how diet affects brain health, including which foods can be beneficial:

Omega-3 fatty acids

Found in fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel, omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for brain health. They help build and repair brain cells, and evidence suggests they may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Antioxidants

Foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, nuts, and leafy greens, can protect the brain from oxidative stress, which can damage brain cells. Antioxidants may help delay brain aging and improve cognitive function.

Whole grains

Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and whole wheat help improve blood flow to the brain. They provide a steady supply of energy (glucose) to the brain, which is essential for maintaining cognitive functions.

Vitamin E

Found in nuts, seeds, and spinach, vitamin E has antioxidant properties that protect cells, including those in the brain, from damage. This can help slow down the aging process of brain cells.

B Vitamins

Vitamins B6, B12, and folic acid can reduce levels of homocysteine in the blood. High levels of homocysteine are linked to an increased risk of stroke, cognitive impairment, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Curcumin

Present in turmeric, curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, which may help in lowering the risk of brain diseases and improve memory and mood.

Flavonoids

Foods rich in flavonoids, such as dark chocolate and citrus fruits, have been linked to improved cognitive function, decision making, and memory.

Healthy fats

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, found in avocados, nuts, and seeds, support brain health by improving the structure of brain cells.

Hydration

Adequate water intake is crucial for brain function. Dehydration can impair attention, memory, and critical thinking.

Limiting processed foods

Diets high in processed foods and sugars can negatively affect brain health. They may increase the risk of developing neurological diseases and impair cognitive function.

A diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods, particularly those high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, can support brain health and cognitive function. Regular consumption of these foods, combined with a healthy lifestyle, can help maintain and even improve brain health over time.

The full study was published in the journal Physical Review X.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–