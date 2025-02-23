Flowers as food: How ultrasound makes it possible

Flowers that lose their initial charm often end up in the trash. This might seem normal when the petals wither, yet many of these blooms are still valuable.

Scientists are exploring opportunities to use edible varieties of these flowers. They are checking their nutrients, flavors, and possible effects on food quality and shelf life.

“Rose flowers are still going to be rose flowers on Valentine’s Day. But we are looking at what happens the day after Valentine’s Day to those flowers,” said Anand Mohan, associate professor in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Some flowers offer natural pigments that could replace synthetic colorants. Others contain antioxidants and proteins that might strengthen nutritional content in everyday meals.

Flowers with broad petals sometimes carry protective compounds that can guard meats, cereals, or even beverages against spoilage. These qualities are drawing attention in food science.

The promise of ultrasound

Researchers highlight that ultrasound waves help process many foods with less time and resource use. They also see the potential for ultrasound to extend a flower’s usability beyond a typical bouquet’s lifespan.

Ultrasound equipment works by sending waves into the material. Those waves move water away more efficiently and release beneficial compounds locked inside the petals.

When handled properly, this low-frequency technology can disrupt cell walls and let colorants, proteins, and vitamins flow into a solution. Once extracted, these compounds can be turned into powders or liquids.

Ultrasound may open up new prospects for turning leftover petals into color boosters or dietary enhancements. This shift could reduce waste and get more mileage out of every bloom.

Flower petals as food ingredients

“We are trying to use edible flowers as a source of protein, food colorant and vitamins,” said Mohan.

Some species of broccoli flowers have protein content that can be blended into cereals. Others, like hibiscus, yield a vibrant color that can replace artificial dyes.

Much of the effort involves pinpointing the right flower for the right purpose. Roses might suit meat preservation, while marigolds might fit as an ingredient in certain sauces.

Scientists also look at how different varieties thrive in changing climates. The goal is to identify flowers that stay strong and maintain a steady supply for the food market.

Balancing flavor and shelf life

Edible flowers might shift taste profiles. Some bring a delicate note, while others contribute a mild bitterness or herbal kick.

Preserving these flowers isn’t always easy. Traditional drying can be slow and may destroy color and aroma.

Hot air drying often leads to a dimmer petal hue. Ultrasound pretreatment shortens drying time and cuts the browning that heat can trigger.

The result is a dried ingredient that can be crushed or powdered. This form is simple to ship and store, making it perfect for large-scale food production.

Keeping color intact

Many edible flowers get their bright appearance from anthocyanins or other plant chemicals. Heat can degrade these compounds, turning a vibrant petal into a dull one.

Ultrasound can reduce this risk by aiding quick water removal and limiting direct high-heat exposure. It also stalls enzymes like polyphenol oxidase, which spark browning.

A mild ultrasound phase maintains crucial pigments. The finished product retains most of its original shade.

Manufacturers see this as a bonus since vibrant natural colors attract consumers who want fewer artificial additives.

Extracting beneficial compounds

Beyond color, certain petal extracts carry valuable antioxidants that can guard against cell damage in the body. Ultrasound helps release these compounds into a friendly solvent.

Shorter extraction times mean less chance of thermal stress. This helps safeguard delicate vitamins or volatile oils.

Blue butterfly pea flower is one example. Studies show ultrasound extraction can bolster its antioxidant content while preserving its bright blue color.

Manufacturers can incorporate these concentrates into teas or juices. They gain both natural coloring and potential health perks in one go.

Other advanced techniques

Microwave drying is another approach that rapidly heats petals. While quick, it can cause uneven heat distribution that may damage fragile flowers.

Infrared drying works at lower temperatures and keeps more nutrients intact. Its reach is shallower, so thicker petals might need extra time.

Ionizing radiation shows promise for sterilizing edible flowers. Yet consumer perception around radiation remains skeptical.

Ultrasound stands out for its mild thermal impact, which protects fragile compounds and saves energy. It has its own set of hurdles, but the results are enticing enough to keep it in the spotlight.

Safe, consistent results

Ultrasound tools can be loud. The process involves intense vibrations that could affect hearing if workers aren’t shielded or if machines aren’t set up properly.

High-powered waves might also damage petal tissues if misused. Researchers must find the ideal treatment for each flower type.

The scale of production equipment is another factor. Small labs produce small batches, but bigger systems must ensure even coverage. Careful regulation of wave intensity and duration is essential for safe, consistent results.

Turning flowers into food products

Companies in the beverage sector can look into floral extracts that add aroma or color. Start-ups might explore using leftover wedding or holiday flowers as raw material.

Supermarkets that toss out unsold blooms could partner with local facilities to transform them into new products. This idea saves money and reduces trash.

Shoppers might soon see ready-to-use flower powders or meal-ready petals in store aisles. The next step involves marketing that resonates with people looking for color and flavor without synthetic additives.

Many chefs are already known for edible petals on plates. Scaling this practice for everyday consumers is the bigger challenge.

Edible flowers can reduce waste

Flowers are grown year-round and shipped worldwide, but not all get purchased. Food scientists are pointing to these extras as a wasted resource.

Turning unsold flowers into extracts or powders addresses sustainability goals. It also recovers part of the cost that might otherwise vanish.

This loop of repurposing reduces the carbon footprint of the floral industry. People who want environmentally friendly options appreciate any step that rescues edible raw materials. Ultrasound-based processing could be a central tool in achieving that.

Flowers in food and skincare

Scientists are testing how flower-derived proteins boost nutritional value in everyday items like bars, cereals, or wraps. Others are exploring their potential in functional drinks or skincare lines.

The synergy between vitamins in certain petals and antioxidants in others might produce new solutions to common nutritional gaps. Such breakthroughs hinge on fine-tuning extraction and drying methods.

As more labs share positive data, companies could invest in research for large-scale production. This shift might reshape how we treat floral byproducts across multiple industries.

Consumers might not see the behind-the-scenes processes, but they’ll notice new labels highlighting real flower extracts.

The future of edible flowers

Some researchers see a future where local florists have partnerships with local food processors. The idea might grow as the data becomes more widely circulated.

Regulatory bodies need to establish clear guidelines for these new ingredients. Safety checks and labeling rules must be in place so that shoppers can trust the products.

Ultrasound might remain popular because of its non-destructive nature. Expanding beyond flowers, it might someday help reclaim other items that go to waste. For now, the excitement around edible flowers keeps building.

The study is published in the Journal of Food Process Engineering.

