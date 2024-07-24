Forests help reduce food insecurity in rural communities

Forests may hold an overlooked solution to food scarcity in low- and middle-income countries – one that also promotes sustainable practices and carbon capture. This solution, standing tall around us for centuries, has remained largely underexplored in this context.

A recent research project has highlighted the potential of forests to drastically reduce food insecurity, particularly in countries like Liberia.

In this West African nation, an impressive 84% drop in food insecurity was observed among households participating in forest-based activities.

Liberia: A case study

Liberia was the focus of the study, which was led by experts from the University of Notre Dame and Florida Gulf Coast University.

In collaboration with the Liberian government and the World Bank, the team conducted an extensive survey in 2019, collecting data from nearly 3,000 households living adjacent to forests across all 15 counties of Liberia.

The scientists discovered that when households reported engaging in forest-based activities like collecting and processing timber, hunting bushmeat or gathering edible plants, their food insecurity dropped dramatically. The study showed that these households experienced almost three fewer months of food insecurity per year.

Forests for food security

“Forests are a vital source of food security for forest-adjacent households in Liberia,” said Professor Daniel C. Miller from Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs.

Unfortunately, food insecurity is severe in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa. In Liberia, most rural households lack access to enough food for their daily caloric intake requirements throughout the year.

While the causes range from extreme weather events to political instability and poor agricultural productivity, the researchers argue that forests may prove more resilient to these stressors.

They suggest that forests could become increasingly vital in countries like Liberia where forests make up nearly 69 percent of the country’s land area.

Forests: An essential food source

The study authors argue that the manifold contributions of forests are tragically understudied and undocumented. While forest resources can never substitute for large scale agriculture, they can serve as an essential food source, particularly in lean times.

The study involved strategies such as using forest-specific data obtained at the national level. The researchers believe that the same approach could be useful in other economically poor yet forest-rich countries in West Africa and beyond.

Human development and well-being

Forests are not only beneficial for their climate and environmental benefits but also for their potential to support human development and well-being. This research further strengthens the argument that forests are invaluable resources.

Going forward, the researchers plan to explore how forest governance, particularly at the community level, can influence the benefits that can be accessed by people living near forest.

The study findings could be useful for policymakers focused on forest management and conservation.

“The benefits that forests create for the citizens of a country are yet another reason why forests are worth managing well and conserving,” said Miller.

Policy implications and future directions

The findings of this study have significant implications for policy development in forest-rich countries facing food insecurity.

Policymakers can leverage this data to create integrated strategies that not only focus on forest conservation but also harness the potential of forests to alleviate food scarcity. By instituting community-level forest management programs, governments can ensure that local populations derive maximum benefits from forest resources while maintaining ecological balance.

Furthermore, international organizations and donors could support such initiatives by funding research and development programs that aim to understand the multifaceted benefits of forests.

Significance of the study

The study advocates for a holistic approach to protect and sustainably manage forest resources. Forest conservation should be intertwined with human development goals to ensure that the benefits of forests are shared equitably among those most in need.

This integrated model could serve as a blueprint for other countries in the region and beyond. It demonstrates how natural resources can be utilized sustainably to foster development and well-being.

In conclusion, forests are more than just carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots; they are vital lifelines for millions of people. The integration of forest-based activities into national food security strategies could revolutionize the way we address hunger and malnutrition, providing a sustainable and resilient solution for future generations.

The study is published in the journal Food Security.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–