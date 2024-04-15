Non-timber forest products provide opportunities to reduce poverty

Historically, non-timber forest products (NTFPs) have played a significant role in shaping economies worldwide. Examples of NTFPs include items like mushrooms, berries, medicinal herbs, and bamboo.
From the Roman Empire, which significantly bolstered its revenues with customs taxes on spices like black pepper, to the Middle Ages when Europeans colonized Asia to dominate the spice trade, these products have consistently been economic stalwarts.
Yet, despite their substantial contributions to the economies of many countries, global trade statistics, both in the EU and worldwide, often neglect these products today.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that non-wood products generate $88 billion annually for producers. Including processing and other value-added activities, their total economic impact reaches trillions of dollars.
Professor Carsten Smith-Hall from the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Food and Resource Economics highlights the overlooked potential of NTFPs.
“We estimate that roughly 30,000 different non-timber forest products are traded internationally, yet fewer than fifty are currently assigned a commodity code in global trade accounts,” noted Smith-Hall.
This oversight renders these valuable products invisible in official statistics. Consequently, it deprives the communities that harvest these products of potential earnings and investment in local processing industries
“These goods play a significant role in food security, health, and employment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. By underestimating these goods, we miss clear opportunities to combat poverty,” said Smith-Hall.
One striking example of the potential of NTFPs is caterpillar fungus (Ophiocordyceps sinensis), known as the “Viagra of the Himalayas.”
Harvesters collect caterpillar fungus on the Tibetan plateau, where it is highly valued in China as an aphrodisiac and traditional medicine. It commands prices as high as €11,500 per kilogram.
“This trade significantly enhances the local economy, enabling communities to invest in education and housing,” explained Smith-Hall. “Yet, its benefits are curtailed due to its exclusion from formal trade records.”
“When these products are excluded from official trade accounts, they are also neglected in the development of industry policies and technology, missing out on crucial investment opportunities.”
Recognizing the enormity of the task, Smith-Hall suggests we prioritize and effectively manage economically significant products.
“By identifying and focusing on a concise list of key products, countries can better direct their research and investments towards developing cultivation techniques and enhancing local economies.”
Additionally, the researchers advocate for systematic data collection on traded volumes and prices at all levels. They note that existing tools for this purpose could be more widely used.
“We have a huge untapped potential here that can contribute to tackling extreme poverty while conserving nature and biodiversity,” said Smith-Hall. “We must broaden our focus beyond just timber and recognize the value of all forest resources.”
The critical role of NTFPs highlights the need to reevaluate how we value and manage forest resources. By incorporating these products into official trade statistics, we can unlock their potential. This would support sustainable development and aid in poverty alleviation.
Consequently, this shift not only promises economic benefits but also ensures the preservation of biodiversity and the enhancement of global food security and health.
Non-timber forest products encompass a broad array of resources harvested from forests that do not involve logging trees. These products hold immense ecological, economic, and cultural significance and are crucial for the biodiversity of their ecosystems. Characteristics and benefits of NTFPs include:
NTFPs are key components of forest ecosystems, providing critical habitat, food sources, and maintaining ecological balances. They help in:
NTFPs offer significant economic benefits, particularly in remote and rural areas where they serve as a primary source of income:
The cultural implications of NTFPs are profound and varied:
NTFPs are vital sources of nutrition and medicinal benefits:
Despite their benefits, the sustainable management of NTFPs faces several challenges:
Effective management of non-timber forest products requires an integrated approach that respects ecological balances, promotes fair economic benefits, and preserves cultural values. This necessitates policies that support sustainable practices, promote fair trade, and include local communities in conservation efforts.
The study is published in the journal Forest Policy and Economics.
