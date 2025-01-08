Forever chemicals alter gene expression in the brain

In today’s world, “forever chemicals,” scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are virtually ubiquitous. Found in water, soil, and even the deepest regions of the human brain, their persistent presence raises significant concern. But what exactly do these chemicals do to our brain?

Typically safeguarded by the blood-brain barrier, the brain appears unusually susceptible to these persistent chemicals. Investigating this perplexing vulnerability, a team of researchers from the University at Buffalo has uncovered a vital piece of the puzzle.

“Our findings indicate these genes may be markers to detect and monitor PFAS-induced neurotoxicity in the future,” explained study co-author Dr. G. Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen.

The research, published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience, represents a critical step toward deciphering the mysteries of PFAS-related health effects.

Response of brain cells to forever chemicals

The study demonstrates that some genes show consistent changes when exposed to PFAS, regardless of the specific chemical compound. Among these, genes crucial for neuron survival tend to exhibit reduced activity – potentially weakening their protective functions in the brain.

At the same time, genes linked to cell death become more active, which could increase the risk of neuronal damage or dysfunction. This opposing effect highlights how forever chemicals may disrupt essential brain functions and contribute to long-term neurological harm.

While the researchers identified 11 genes with consistent responses, they also found that hundreds of other genes react differently depending on the specific type of PFAS. This variability suggests that each PFAS compound, despite having some shared chemical properties, interacts uniquely with biological systems.

“PFAS, despite sharing certain chemical characteristics, come in different shapes and sizes, leading to variability in their biological effects,” noted study co-author Dr. Diana Aga.

PFOA: A notable offender

Among the six PFAS compounds studied, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) – previously used in nonstick cookware – stood out for its dramatic impact.

PFOA altered the expression of nearly 600 genes, far more than any other compound tested. These changes affected pathways related to oxidative stress, protein synthesis, and neural function.

For instance, PFOA downregulated mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor, a protein crucial for neuron survival. At the same time, it up-regulated thioredoxin-interacting protein, which is linked to cell death.

“Each of these 11 genes exhibited consistent regulation across all PFAS that we tested,” notes Atilla-Gokcumen.

“This uniform response suggests that they may serve as promising markers for assessing PFAS exposure, but further research is needed to know how these genes respond to other types of PFAS.”

Forever chemicals in daily life

PFAS are nearly everywhere – in food packaging, firefighting foams, and even semiconductors. The widespread use of forever chemicals highlights the challenge of mitigating their impact on both the environment and brain health while maintaining their utility.

Short-chain PFAS, considered less persistent in the environment, show promise as alternatives. However, these substitutes may come with their own set of health risks and reduced effectiveness.

“If we understand why some PFAS are more harmful than others, we can prioritize phasing out the worst offenders while seeking safer substitutes,” noted Dr. Atilla-Gokcumen. This nuanced approach could help balance industrial needs with environmental and human safety.

Future research directions

This study from the University at Buffalo provides crucial insights into how forever chemicals disrupt brain function, offering a foundation for future research.

By identifying the genes consistently impacted by these chemicals, researchers have opened new doors for detection, monitoring, and the eventual development of safer alternatives.

“Knowledge on how our own biology reacts to the different types of PFAS is of major biomedical relevance,” said Dr. Aga. As we learn more about the specific effects of various PFAS compounds, we can craft more effective strategies to mitigate their harm.

Significance of the study

The persistence and pervasiveness of PFAS demand innovative solutions to protect human health and the environment.

Studies like this not only enhance our understanding of these chemicals but also provide hope for a safer future.

By prioritizing research and promoting public awareness, we can work toward reducing the impact of these “forever chemicals” while ensuring their essential uses remain sustainable.

