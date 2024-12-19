Forever chemicals found in fitness trackers and smartwatch bands

Fitness trackers and smartwatches have become essential gadgets for many, but new research raises serious concerns about their safety.

A recent study from the University of Notre Dame reveals that the bands of these popular wearable devices may expose users to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.”

These substances are linked to various health risks and persist in the environment for decades.

Forever chemicals in fitness bands

The study tested 22 smartwatch and fitness tracker bands purchased in the U.S. across various brands and price ranges.

Researchers found that nine of the bands contained elevated levels of perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), a specific type of PFAS. Interestingly, bands priced above $15 were more likely to have higher PFHxA levels.

Graham Peaslee is a co-author of the study and professor emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

“The most remarkable thing we found in this study was the very high concentrations of just one PFAS — there were some samples above 1,000 parts per billion of PFHxA, which is much higher than most PFAS we have seen in consumer products,” said Professor Peaslee.

This marks the first investigation into forever chemical contamination in wearable consumer products.

Why do fitness bands contain chemicals?

PFAS are chemicals commonly used in manufacturing because they make materials resistant to water, heat, and stains. In the case of smartwatch and fitness tracker bands, many are made from fluoroelastomers – a type of synthetic rubber.

This material is specifically designed to withstand sweat, skin oils, and lotions – making it ideal for wearable products. However, the use of PFAS comes with significant downsides.

These chemicals have an extremely stable and nearly indestructible structure, which prevents them from breaking down naturally. As a result, they remain in the environment for decades, contaminating soil and water.

Additionally, PFAS can accumulate in living organisms, leading to potential health risks over time. This durability, while beneficial for products, poses serious challenges for both human health and environmental safety.

Identifying chemicals in different fitness bands

In Professor Peaslee’s lab, the researchers analyzed the bands using particle-induced gamma-ray emission ion beam analysis and liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry.

These methods helped determine the total fluorine content, a key indicator of PFAS presence, and identify specific PFAS types.

The study categorized bands into three price groups: inexpensive (less than $15), midrange ($15–$30), and expensive (more than $30). The findings were striking:

Expensive bands : All three contained significantly elevated fluorine levels.

: All three contained significantly elevated fluorine levels. Midrange bands : Twelve of the 14 tested had high fluorine concentrations.

: Twelve of the 14 tested had high fluorine concentrations. Inexpensive bands: All five had negligible fluorine, with levels under 1%.

“Fifteen of the 22 bands we tested had a high percentage of total fluorine concentrations, and nine contained PFHxA,” said Alyssa Wicks, the study’s lead author. “The others used some other unidentified surfactant that wasn’t in our targeted analysis.”

Health concerns linked to PFAS

PFAS exposure has been associated with numerous health issues, including:

Hormonal imbalances and immunosuppression

Developmental delays in children

High blood pressure during pregnancy

Low birth weight and accelerated puberty

Increased cancer risk, particularly for kidney and testicular cancers

The study also highlights gaps in our understanding of how PFAS migrate from products into the human body. The chemicals can transfer through skin contact, dust, or air, making wearables a significant exposure source.

“Few studies so far have been published regarding the dermal absorption of PFAS,” noted Wicks. “More studies are needed to better understand how PFAS travel through the skin.”

Fitness bands increase chemical exposure

According to a 2019 Pew Research study, approximately 1 in 5 Americans wear smartwatch bands or fitness trackers daily. With this in mind, the potential exposure to forever chemicals warrants further investigation.

On average, wearers use these devices for 11 hours per day, increasing prolonged contact with the skin.

“The results suggest that a more comprehensive study is needed to test the levels of PFAS band wearers are exposed to,” said Professor Peaslee.

Further research is needed

The study serves as a wake-up call for manufacturers and regulators to reassess the materials used in consumer products.

While fluoroelastomers enhance durability, they may introduce unintended health risks. More studies are needed to explore the extent of PFAS exposure from wearables and to find safer alternatives.

Heather Whitehead, a Notre Dame graduate and co-author of the study, noted that the findings highlight the importance of addressing PFAS contamination in everyday products.

Consumers should remain informed about the chemicals in their fitness trackers and smartwatch bands. As research progresses, it’s crucial to balance functionality with safety.

The study highlights the need for greater awareness and stricter regulations to minimize exposure to harmful substances like PFAS.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–