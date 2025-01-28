Forever chemicals found in most tap water increase cancer risk by up to 33%

Millions of Americans face a sobering reality about their drinking water. A recent study from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California (USC) warns that exposure to “forever chemicals” in tap water increases cancer risk by up to 33 percent.

These chemicals, known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), exist in nearly half of the drinking water supplies across the United States.

Forever chemicals in drinking water

Scientists have linked PFAS to severe health problems, including kidney, breast, and testicular cancer. This study broadens the scope, connecting these chemicals to digestive, endocrine, respiratory, and mouth and throat cancers.

USC researchers analyzed large population datasets, pinpointing a disturbing pattern – counties with contaminated water reported higher cancer cases between 2016 and 2021.

The EPA estimates that PFAS contamination contributes to nearly 6,864 new cancer cases each year. Though this accounts for only 0.4 percent of all cancer cases, the long-term impact remains alarming.

Hotspots of forever chemicals

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has mapped out communities and military sites affected by PFAS contamination. Last year, the EPA set the maximum PFAS levels at four parts per trillion in drinking water.

But these limits are exceeded in many parts of the country – including Nassau and Suffolk counties in New York, and Los Angeles and Orange counties in California.

The study revealed that cancer rates in these counties range from a minor two percent increase to a staggering 33 percent spike.

A particularly concerning finding involved perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (PFBS), a type of PFAS linked to mouth and throat cancers.

Men in high-PFAS areas exhibited increased cases of leukemia and cancers affecting the urinary system, brain, and soft tissues. Meanwhile, women in these regions faced higher incidences of thyroid, mouth, throat, and soft tissue cancers.

Dangers of forever chemicals in water

PFAS are microscopic chemicals that persist in the environment and human body for thousands of years. Their ability to repel water and oil makes them common in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, and food packaging.

Unfortunately, they also leach into water supplies through household activities like washing dishes or as pesticide runoff from agricultural lands.

There is no safe level of PFAS exposure. Even small amounts accumulate in the body, leading to potential long-term health effects. While public water systems can treat contaminated water, private wells remain a challenge for individuals relying on them.

How to reduce PFAS exposure at home

Households concerned about PFAS in their water can use specialized filters.

Consumer Reports advises buying only filters certified by the National Sanitation Foundation, Water Quality Association, or International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials.

Prices range from $45 for basic pitcher filters to $1,200 for advanced under-sink systems. Although costly, these filters provide one of the few reliable ways to reduce PFAS intake.

Worst PFAS hotspots in the U.S.

According to the Environmental Working Group, the ten worst cities with water contamination from forever chemicals include:

Brunswick County, N.C. – 185.9 ppt Quad Cities, Iowa – 109.8 ppt Miami, Fla. – 56.7 ppt Bergen County, N.J. – 51.4 ppt Wilmington, N.C. – 50.5 ppt Philadelphia, Pa. – 46.3 ppt Louisville, Ky. – 45.2 ppt New Orleans, La. – 41.8 ppt Charleston, S.C. – 33.3 ppt Decatur, Ala. – 24.1 ppt

These numbers reflect serious environmental concerns, prompting urgent calls for regulatory action.

Strengthening PFAS regulations

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) compiled cancer data from 22 registries covering half of the U.S. population. Scientists cross-referenced this data with PFAS levels in drinking water, identifying several high-risk zones in Chicago, New York, Georgia, Texas, and California.

As part of a nationwide cleanup effort, public water systems have five years to reduce PFAS levels. By 2029, the EPA will begin enforcing strict limits on six PFAS types, including PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, PFHxS, PFHpA, and PFBS.

Dr. Shiwen Li, the study’s lead researcher, believes these measures may still be too lenient. He warns that additional restrictions may be necessary to protect public health.

“When people hear that PFAS is associated with cancer, it’s hard to know how it’s relevant,” Dr. Li said. “These findings allow us to draw an initial conclusion about the link between certain rare cancers and PFAS.”

