Fruits and plants are powerful allies for disease prevention

Fruits and plant extracts have long been valued for their medicinal properties. Scientists are now working to better understand how these natural compounds might help prevent or treat disease, especially in the face of growing antibiotic resistance.

Recent research shows that certain plant extracts and fruit fibers may boost the immune system and even reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Researchers from the University of Munich and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) are teaming up to explore the power of medicinal plants in treating urinary tract infections (UTIs).

At a lecture during FAPESP Week Germany at the Free University of Berlin, the team shared that they are building infection models to investigate how plant compounds affect bladder cells and immune response.

Medicinal plants may block infections

Medicinal plants contain phytochemicals that may help block infections and support the body’s defenses.

Some of these compounds may reduce inflammation, fever, or pain, but researchers are especially interested in how they might block infections.

“Although their anti-inflammatory, antipyretic and analgesic effects are well known, the active compounds of these plants – such as flavonoids, alkaloids and terpenoids – and their mechanisms of action on pathogen cells have yet to be characterized. Some are antibacterial, but many don’t have this effect,” said Ulrich Dobrindt, a professor at the University of Munich.

Plant extracts and bladder cells

To dig deeper, the scientists created infection models to observe how these extracts influence gene activity in bladder cells.

The experts are especially focused on plants listed in the German pharmacopoeia that have traditional use in treating urological issues.

Working with scientists at UFMG, the team tested extracts from plants like Solidago gigantea and Equiseti herba.

They discovered that certain water-based extracts drastically reduced how well Escherichia coli, the main cause of UTIs, could stick to and survive in human bladder cells.

“We observed a drastic reduction in the adhesion and proliferation of this bacterium in bladder cells,” Ulrich said.

Fruit fibers and digestive health

While their German colleagues focused on infection, researchers in Brazil are exploring how fruit fibers may support digestive health and prevent disease.

A team from the University of São Paulo’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, working with the Food Research Center (FoRC), is studying special polysaccharides – complex sugars that can’t be digested but may have powerful biological effects.

These sugars, especially pectins, are found in papaya, passion fruit, and citrus fruits. They are believed to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

But extracting them can be tricky. Fruits like papaya ripen quickly, which changes the structure of the pectins and reduces their health benefits.

“During fruit ripening, enzymes are expressed that modify the structure of the pectins, reducing their beneficial biological effects. Passion fruit and citrus pectins, on the other hand, must be chemically modified in order to present beneficial activities in the intestine,” explained João Paulo Fabi, professor at the University of São Paulo and project coordinator.

Boosting the effectiveness of fruits

To address these challenges, the Brazilian team created new methods to extract and alter pectin from the usually discarded white parts of oranges and passion fruit.

By reducing their molecular complexity in the lab, the researchers were able to boost the pectins’ effectiveness.

This led to one patent for extracting pectin from soft fruits like papaya and chayote. Another patent is being filed for a method to modify pectin from passion fruit leftovers.

“We already have a prototype for extracting and modifying these pectins on a laboratory scale. The idea is to obtain a product, such as a flour rich in modified pectin, that could be consumed as a supplement or food ingredient,” Fabi explained.

Plants and fruits: The future of medicine

With their modified pectins, the team conducted animal studies in collaboration with other groups. These preclinical trials showed promising links between the altered pectins and improved biological activity in the body.

“These preclinical studies can serve as a basis for the development of clinical trials [with modified pectins] as adjuvants to chemotherapy treatment of colon cancer or even as beneficial modulators of the intestinal microbiota,” said Fabi.

Together, these complementary projects from Brazil and Germany highlight the potential of natural substances in improving health – from preventing infections to supporting the gut.

As science continues to explore the benefits of what we eat, it’s becoming clearer that the healing power of plants may be more than just folklore – it might be the future of functional food and medicine.

