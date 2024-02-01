Gentoo penguins are the latest victims of bird flu

The discovery of a deadly bird flu in gentoo penguins has raised alarm about its potential spread among Antarctica’s penguin colonies. Researchers from the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) discovered about 35 penguins dead on the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic on January 19.

Ralph Vanstreels, a veterinarian working with SCAR, confirmed that samples from two of the dead penguins tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

According to Falkland Islands government spokesperson Sally Heathmanas, as of 30 January, “there are over 200 chicks dead alongside a handful of adults.”

Bird populations affected globally

The incident underscores the vulnerability of gentoo penguins to the lethal disease that has affected bird populations globally. Despite the geographical distance between the Falkland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula – roughly 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) – gentoo penguins’ unlikely travel between these regions suggests a lower risk of the virus spreading to the southern continent.

Bracing for a widespread outbreak

However, Vanstreels, affiliated with the University of California-Davis, highlighted a critical concern. “The role that gentoo penguins could have, instead, is to serve as local reservoirs of infection,” he said.

Further tests are pending for rockhopper penguins, with the Falkland Islands government bracing for a widespread outbreak. In South Georgia, Meagan Dewar, who leads SCAR’s Antarctic Wildlife Health Network, ruled out bird flu in king penguins after a comprehensive survey.

Increasing concern

The densely packed penguin colonies in Antarctica and nearby islands could facilitate rapid virus transmission among individuals, causing significant concern among conservationists.

Vanstreels expressed particular worry about other species, noting the larger number of elephant seals and fur seals succumbing to the bird flu in South Georgia and South America.

“This is especially concerning because South Georgia is home to 95 percent of the world’s population of Antarctic fur seals,” he said, underscoring the dire implications for the species if the population collapses.

H5N1 avian influenza virus

The H5N1 avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, is a type of influenza virus that primarily affects birds, but can also infect humans and other animals. It is a highly pathogenic strain, meaning it has the potential to cause severe disease and high mortality rates in poultry. The virus is categorized under the type A influenza viruses, which are known for their ability to cause pandemics.

Pandemic potential

The H5N1 virus first gained attention in 1997 during an outbreak in Hong Kong, where it was transmitted from birds to humans, leading to six deaths. This was the first instance of a direct bird-to-human transmission of avian influenza, raising global concerns about its potential to cause a pandemic.

Since then, outbreaks of H5N1 avian influenza have been reported in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, affecting both wild birds and domestic poultry. Human cases of H5N1 infection are rare but can occur after direct or close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare.

Symptoms

Infection with H5N1 in humans can lead to severe respiratory illness and has a high mortality rate. Symptoms are similar to other types of flu and can include fever, cough, sore throat, and muscle aches, but can quickly progress to severe respiratory issues and pneumonia.

Control and prevention

Control and prevention measures for H5N1 avian influenza focus on reducing the risk of transmission from birds to humans. These measures include monitoring and surveillance of poultry farms, culling infected or exposed birds, vaccination of poultry, and implementing biosecurity practices.

For humans, avoiding contact with infected birds, practicing good personal hygiene, and following travel advisories to areas with known outbreaks are recommended precautions.

Ongoing research

Research and development of vaccines for H5N1 are ongoing, with some vaccines available for use in poultry and others being developed for humans. However, the effectiveness of these vaccines can vary due to the virus’s ability to mutate rapidly, leading to new strains that vaccines may not protect against.

