'Ghost town' galaxies hold big secrets about the early universe

Scientists have stumbled upon a trio of tiny dwarf galaxies located about 6.5 million light-years away from Earth.

Identified as Sculptor A, B, and C, these galaxies are known for their faintness. They form part of a galaxy cluster around NGC 300.

Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies typically contain just a few hundred to thousands of stars. By comparison, the Milky Way has hundreds of billions of stars.

Dwarf galaxies are usually hidden by these brighter systems in the sky, which makes them significantly more challenging to locate.

Tiny dwarf galaxies in the early universe

The research was led by David Sand, a professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona Steward Observatory.

According to Professor Sand, these petite galaxies have a grand role to play. They are exceptionally old and serve as real-life time capsules, providing a unique insight into the early universe – a time when the first stars and galaxies were just beginning to form.

These galaxies help us fathom why certain cosmic masses stopped creating new stars and became “silent.”

Finding a needle in the cosmic haystack

Uncovering these galaxies was no simple task. It called for a bit of old school, manual searching combined with modern technology.

While browsing through the DECam Legacy Survey’s images, Professor Sand found the galaxies almost by chance during hours of searching.

One notable aspect of the Sculptor galaxies is their isolation, which places them far enough away from the influence of larger galaxies like the Milky Way.

Ghost towns with no star-forming fuel

Taking a closer look at these galaxies using the Gemini South telescope, the astronomers found that they housed only very old stars and showed signs of halted star formation.

The galaxies essentially seemed like abandoned ghost towns – once vibrant and bustling, now quiet and deserted.

Some theories suggest that these galaxies may have lost their star-making ingredient, gas, which is vital for the birth of new stars.

“Gas is the crucial raw material required to coalesce and ignite the fusion of a new star. But ultra-faint dwarf galaxies just have too little gravity to hold on to this all-important ingredient, and it is easily lost when they are affected by nearby, massive galaxies,” explained Professor Sand.

Ultimately, these galaxies were cut off from their star-creating gas either by the strong ultraviolet photons that filled the cosmos after the Big Bang, by energetic supernova explosions, or by the gravitational forces of larger, nearby galaxies.

Unraveling the mysteries of the universe

As the Sculptor galaxies are quite isolated, it is unlikely that their gas was stolen by neighboring giants. This further supports the other explanations of their halted star formation.

Studying dwarf galaxies like the Sculptor trio could potentially allow us to connect the dots between the present-day structure of all galaxies and the earliest formations on a cosmic scale.

The experts plan to search for more “ghost town” galaxies. By leveraging machine learning tools, the research team aims to automate and speed up the discovery process.

The scientists believe that by understanding dwarf galaxies, we can unravel the mysteries of the early universe.

The future of dwarf galaxy exploration

The discovery of the Sculptor dwarf galaxies marks just the beginning of a larger effort to uncover more of these elusive cosmic structures.

As technology advances, researchers are optimistic about using next-generation telescopes to survey the skies with unprecedented depth and precision.

These telescopes, combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, will enable scientists to sift through vast amounts of cosmic data more efficiently – potentially identifying thousands of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies that have remained hidden until now.

Studying these galaxies could have far-reaching implications for our understanding of dark matter, a mysterious substance that makes up a significant portion of the universe.

Dwarf galaxies are thought to be rich in dark matter, and their detailed analysis could provide critical clues about its distribution and behavior across the cosmos.

Ultimately, the ongoing exploration of these “ghost town” galaxies could reshape our comprehension of galaxy formation and the fundamental forces that govern the universe.

Image Credit: DECaLS/DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys/LBNL/DOE & KPNO/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–