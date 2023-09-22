Global rhino population numbers slowly rebound

The worldwide rhino population is displaying a remarkable resurgence, with the latest data revealing an increase to approximately 27,000 individuals despite the persistent threats of poaching and habitat degradation. This rebound marks the first comeback for some species in over a decade.

Historical context

At the pinnacle of the 20th century, around 500,000 rhinos roamed across the landscapes of Africa and Asia. Sadly, their numbers have seen drastic reductions since then, primarily due to human activities.

A glimmer of hope emerged last year when populations in certain regions started showing signs of recovery.

Positive rhino population trend

Statistics released by the IUCN African Rhino Specialist Group reported a global rhinoceros population of around 27,000 at the conclusion of 2022, indicating a hopeful trend. Specifically, the southern white rhinos experienced growth for the first time since 2012, rising from 15,942 at the end of 2021 to 16,803.

Additionally, black rhinos, native to east and southern Africa, where poaching for their horns severely decreased their numbers, also improved by approximately 5%, going from 6,195 to 6,487 over the past year.

Conservation efforts pay off

Efforts by conservationists to establish new populations significantly contributed to this population surge.

Dr Michael Knight, the chair of the IUCN rhino group, emphasized the importance of building on these positive developments and remaining vigilant, stating, “With this good news, we can take a sigh of relief for the first time in a decade.”

Critical situation for Javan and Sumatran rhinos

However, not all species are faring well. The Javan and Sumatran rhinos remain critically endangered and in grave risk of extinction, with their numbers continuing to decline steadily.

Some estimates suggest as few as 34 Sumatran rhinos remain, often located in isolated forest patches, hampering their ability to mate and reproduce.

International response and challenges

The international community continues to rally around conservation efforts, with Dr Jo Shaw, the CEO of Save the Rhino International, reaffirming a commitment to the future of all five rhino species. However, challenges persist, particularly in Africa, where rhino deaths increased in 2022.

There is also concern over the stable but threatened population of greater one-horned rhinos in India and Nepal, where habitat loss and poaching continue to be substantial issues. Illicit activities have also been reported in the Ujung Kulon National Park in Indonesia, home to all 76 of the existing Javan rhinos.

In summary, the rising numbers of several rhino species are a testament to the relentless efforts of conservationists and international cooperation. However, this progress is fragile and underscores the imperative to intensify conservation efforts, particularly for the critically endangered Javan and Sumatran rhinos.

Sustained vigilance, combined with innovative conservation strategies and robust international support, will be paramount in ensuring the long-term survival and flourishing of these majestic creatures.

