'God of Darkness' asteroid, Apophis, prepares for visit from OSIRIS-APEX

In a bold extension of its mission, the spacecraft formerly known as OSIRIS-REx embarks on an unprecedented journey to explore asteroid Apophis.

This celestial body is set to make a historic flyby of Earth in 2029, an event unseen since the advent of recorded history.

The spacecraft, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Apophis Explorer), leverages its successful past to venture into new cosmic territories.

The journey of OSIRIS-REx is nothing short of extraordinary. After a seven-year, 4 billion-mile expedition, it returned to Earth with a sample from asteroid Bennu.

This feat in September marked a pinnacle in space exploration. With its instruments still in excellent condition and a quarter of its fuel remaining, the decision to repurpose the spacecraft for a new mission was a natural progression.

Decision to explore asteroid Apophis

Apophis, an “S-type” asteroid composed of silicate materials and nickel-iron, starkly contrasts with the carbon-rich, “C-type” Bennu.

After considering several potential destinations, including Venus and various comets, NASA’s choice of Apophis was driven by its intriguingly close approach to Earth.

On April 13, 2029, Apophis will pass within 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of Earth’s surface, closer than some satellites and potentially visible to the naked eye in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Asteroids of Apophis’ size, roughly 367 yards (340 meters) across, only come this close to Earth approximately once every 7,500 years. This rarity presents an invaluable opportunity for scientific exploration and understanding.

Asteroid Apophis Mission’s objectives

As explained by Amy Simon, the mission’s project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, OSIRIS-APEX aims to study Apophis immediately after its close pass with Earth.

“OSIRIS-APEX will study Apophis immediately after such a pass, allowing us to see how its surface changes by interacting with Earth’s gravity,” said Simon.

This will allow scientists to observe any surface changes caused by Earth’s gravitational interaction with the asteroid.

Furthermore, Dani Mendoza DellaGiustina, principal investigator for OSIRIS-APEX at the University of Arizona in Tucson, highlights the significance of this close approach as a natural experiment.

“The close approach is a great natural experiment,” said DellaGiustina. “We know that tidal forces and the accumulation of rubble pile material are foundational processes that could play a role in planet formation. They could inform how we got from debris in the early solar system to full-blown planets.”

This event could provide insights into tidal forces and rubble pile accumulation, fundamental processes that may have played a role in planet formation.

Asteroid Apophis mission timeline

Apophis serves as a key subject in understanding potentially hazardous asteroids, most of which are S-types like itself.

The insights gained from this mission will be crucial for planetary defense research, a top priority for NASA. By April 2, 2029, OSIRIS-APEX will begin imaging Apophis as it catches up to the asteroid.

Earth-based telescopes will also observe Apophis, but following the close encounter, the asteroid will be too near the Sun for ground-based optical telescopes to observe.

This positions OSIRIS-APEX in a unique spot to detect any changes resulting from the encounter.

Studying Apophis up close

Upon arrival on April 13, 2029, OSIRIS-APEX will operate near the asteroid for approximately 18 months. Its mission includes mapping the surface, analyzing its chemical makeup, and conducting a daring maneuver: dipping within 16 feet of Apophis’ surface to stir up rocks and dust, thus revealing the material beneath.

With the rendezvous more than five years away, OSIRIS-APEX’s journey includes six close Sun passes and three gravity assists from Earth, setting it on course for Apophis.

What discoveries lie ahead are yet to be seen, but as Amy Simon poignantly puts it, the mission’s previous achievements at Bennu have only deepened the scientific community’s curiosity and questions for Apophis.

In summary, OSIRIS-APEX’s mission to Apophis is a continuation of its predecessor’s legacy, and also a stride into a realm of new possibilities and discoveries. It offers a glimpse into the formative processes of our solar system and enhancing our understanding of asteroid dynamics and planetary defense.

