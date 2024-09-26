Gray whales perform 'headstands' and make 'bubble rings' as they hunt

Using state-of-the-art drone technology, scientists have managed to get an intimate look at the intriguing underwater foraging behavior of gray whales off the Oregon coast.

Clara Bird, a researcher at the Oregon State University, has spent seven years compiling this drone footage.

In doing so, she’s managed to quantify the gray whales’ behavior, as well as their individual size and body condition. It turns out that age plays a significant role in the way whales behave while foraging.

Exploring the whale dynamics

Bird observed that younger, smaller whales tend to swim forward while foraging, while their older, larger counterparts display a unique behavior: headstanding.

Wondering what that is? It’s when a whale, head-down, pushes its mouth into the ocean floor, almost like it’s doing a handstand. As odd as it may seem to us, it seems to be a part of the whales’ growing process.

The gray whale at the top of the image is performing a headstand while feeding off the coast of Oregon. Credit: Oregon State University

“Our findings suggest that this headstanding behavior requires strength and coordination,” explained Bird, who is a part of the Geospatial Ecology of Marine Megafauna Laboratory.

“For example, we often see whales sculling much like synchronized swimmers do while they are headstanding. It is likely this behavior is learned by the whales as they mature. We have footage of whale calves trying to copy this behavior and they’re not able to do it successfully.”

Could you imagine, baby whales trying to emulate their elders, attempting (and failing) at their first headstands? It’s a glimpse into the intriguing world of whales growing up.

Whales foraging tactics

The recent findings of Bird and her co-author, Associate Professor Leigh Torres from GEMM Lab at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, reveal a lot more about these marine giants. Whales modify their foraging tactics based on their surroundings.

For example, it appears they tend to headstand more while on a reef. This makes sense, considering the mysid shrimp, a favorite meal for whales, tend to congregate around reef areas filled with kelp.

Art of “bubble blasts”

Another fascinating behavior noted in the study is the so-called “bubble blasts”. This is a single large exhale by a whale underwater resulting in a mesmerizing circular pattern at the surface.

While it might have seemed like a playful act, it turns out to have a functional purpose.

A gray whale, top right, performs a bubble blast – depicted by the circular ring on the surface for the water, while headstanding during foraging off the coast of Oregon. Credit: Oregon State University

“While it was thought that bubble blasts helped gray whales aggregate or capture prey, our study shows that bubble blasts are a behavioral adaptation used by the whales to regulate their buoyancy while feeding in very shallow water,” Torres explained.

It seems that larger, fatter whales are more likely to employ bubble blasts, particularly while performing headstands. This behavior aids in longer underwater dives, thus enabling prolonged feeding sessions.

Decoding behaviors and breaking barriers

By studying gray whales, Bird and her team have managed to bridge the gap between human understanding and whales’ behavioral patterns.

“Because these whales are feeding close to shore, where the water is shallow and we can capture their behavior on video, we’re able to really see what is happening,” Bird said. “To be able to study the whales, in our backyard, and fill in some answers to questions about their behavior, feels very special.”

Through these insights, we’re not only learning more about these awe-inspiring marine animals but also how to better protect them.

Whales social interactions and foraging

Beyond individual behavioral patterns, a crucial aspect of whale studies focuses on understanding their social interactions. Gray whales are often seen in small groups, and these gatherings reveal complex social dynamics.

Researchers have observed whales engaging in synchronized swimming and coordinated foraging behaviors, which suggest a level of social intelligence.

These interactions are not merely random; they indicate communication and potential cooperation among group members.

By examining these social structures, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the social bonds that form between whales and how these relationships impact their survival and foraging efficiency.

Conservation strategies

The insights gleaned from drone observations and detailed behavioral analyses are not just academic; they hold significant implications for conservation strategies.

Understanding the foraging habits and social interactions of gray whales allows for the creation of more tailored conservation efforts that address specific behavioral needs.

For instance, the recognition of critical feeding areas, like kelp-rich reefs, enables the protection of these habitats from human disturbance and pollution.

Significance of the research

Isn’t it fascinating how, with every new discovery, we realize just how much there still is to learn about our world’s inhabitants?

With each splash and twirl, we get a little closer to understanding these incredible marine acrobats. By doing so, we’re reminded of the importance of protecting these creatures and their habitats.

After all, they are a vital part of our global ecosystem, and there’s so much they can teach us about the world beneath the waves.

The study is published in the journal Animal Behaviour.

