Grizzly bear conservation must focus on habitat quality and mortality risk

A new study published in the journal Wildlife Monographs is shedding light on the most critical considerations for grizzly bear conservation.

The research explores the intricate relationship between grizzly bears, their habitat, and human-induced challenges, painting a comprehensive picture of the elements threatening their survival.

Human impacts

The greatest human impact on grizzly bear populations has been identified in two predominant forms: top-down influences and bottom-up effects.

Top-down impacts include bear fatalities associated with illegal killings or direct conflict with humans. Road density and the amount of secure habitat away from roads are also top-down influences on grizzlies.

On the other hand, bottom-up effects are related to the indirect effects of human activities, such as a decline in food resources.

Focus of the study

“The influence of bottom-up food resources and top-down mortality risk underlies the demographic trajectory of wildlife populations. For species of conservation concern, understanding the factors driving population dynamics is crucial to effective management and, ultimately, conservation,” wrote the study authors.

“In southeastern British Columbia, Canada, populations of the mostly omnivorous grizzly bear (Ursus arctos) are fragmented into a mosaic of small isolated or larger partially connected sub-populations. They obtain most of their energy from vegetative resources that are also influenced by human activities.”

“Roads and associated motorized human access shape availability of food resources but also displace bears and facilitate human-caused mortality. Effective grizzly bear management requires an understanding of the relationship between habitat quality and mortality risk.”

Top-bottom factors

During the study, the researchers radio-collared and meticulously followed several grizzly bears for multiple years in southeastern British Columbia.

The findings revealed a significant interaction between the top-bottom factors, particularly the availability of huckleberry patches (a crucial food source for grizzlies) and the risk posed by the dense network of forestry roads.

Forestry roads

The study demonstrated that the mere existence of forestry roads not only increases the mortality risk for grizzly bears but also restricts their access to vital food sources.

Consequently, the fitness and population density of female grizzlies was diminished – which is similar to the detrimental effects of direct habitat loss.

This two-fold negative impact highlights the adverse consequences of forestry roads for grizzly bear populations across western North America.

“At the intersection of top-down and bottom-up influences, we found that areas of higher road density offset food resources even if abundant, preventing effective use of the resource,” said the researchers.

“With the omnivorous grizzly bear, top-down influences in our study area were not only associated with mortality risk, but they limited contributions of food resources to fitness and density, in essence having a similar effect as habitat loss.”

Study implications

“The securing of important food resources to make them accessible to bears is accomplished through some degree of restriction of human access,” said study lead author Dr. Michael Proctor of Birchdale Ecological Ltd. “Our results suggest that benefits of critical bear foods are not satisfactorily realized unless human access to nearby roads is reduced.”

This research emphasizes the intertwined relationship between human activities and grizzly bear protection. The preservation of this species depends not only on safeguarding their habitats but also on understanding and mitigating how humans influence their chances of survival.

