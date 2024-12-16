Growing up in a digital world: TikTok makes teenagers happy

Concerns about TikTok’s influence on youth are common, but a new study led by Emilie Owens provides a more nuanced view.

Published in the journal International Research in Children’s Literature, the study explores how TikTok shapes teenagers’ lives and behaviors, offering insights that challenge the platform’s negative reputation.

Teenagers and their phones

Owens, a doctoral student in media studies at the University of Oslo, set out to better understand the relationship between teenagers and their phones. “My goal has been to get to know teenagers and their phones. I wanted to be in the room with them,” she explained.

Her curiosity was driven by the often critical attitudes adults hold toward TikTok.

While acknowledging its commercial downsides, Owens emphasizes the positive role the platform can play for teens. “Teenagers in my research say that TikTok makes them happy and provides comfort. They also see it as a social activity.”

Exploring teenagers’ use of TikTok

Over seven months, Owens conducted her study in an international high school in Oslo.

To capture authentic teenage behavior, she encouraged students to interact with TikTok as they normally would, occasionally assigning tasks such as finding or creating content.

By observing them in action, she gained a deeper understanding of their relationship with the platform.

Owens initially expected significant gender differences in TikTok use, but her findings painted a more complex picture.

While a small group of boys gravitated toward sarcastic, political, and controversial content, the majority of students – regardless of gender – focused on humorous memes, quirky videos, and educational material.

Teenagers learning through TikTok

One surprising outcome of the study was how much teenagers claimed to learn from TikTok. A 16-year-old girl noted that TikTok often provided clear explanations of current events or academic topics.

“All of these controversies going on? There’s always someone explaining it there. Or I have actually seen Russian ladies, like, describe math to me, and I understand it,” she said.

Similarly, a 17-year-old boy praised the platform’s short videos for getting “straight to the point without any explanation,” which he found particularly effective.

TikTok, Owens observed, often acts as a lens through which teenagers view the world. They use it in various contexts, from passing time while waiting for the bus to engaging socially by sharing videos with friends.

“In such cases, TikTok becomes a social focal point, a kind of lens through which they can see the world together,” Owens explained.

This shared experience can bridge cultural divides, particularly in international classrooms where students come from different backgrounds.

Balancing the good and the bad

Despite TikTok’s positive aspects, teenagers are aware of its potential downsides. Some prefer YouTube, feeling it offers more substantial educational value. Others temporarily delete TikTok to focus on schoolwork.

One teenager mentioned the physical strain of prolonged use, noting that “after twelve hours, your eyes get sore.” While this may not be literal, it reflects the platform’s potential to consume significant amounts of time.

The content on TikTok also elicited mixed reactions. Teenagers recognized that the type of accounts they follow could influence their mood and motivation.

As one 16-year-old boy put it: “If you follow a certain type of people, it can be motivating. But if you follow a certain group, it can be very demotivating as well.”

The term “brain rot” was humorously used by the teens to describe the sillier, less meaningful content, though they didn’t take this label too seriously.

A customized digital world

Owens reflects on what it means for today’s teenagers to grow up with TikTok. The platform offers a highly customized experience, where users can easily move on to something else if they don’t like what they see.

“It certainly gives them a more customized world. They learn to expect things to be the way they want them,” Owens noted.

While the long-term implications remain unclear, she suggests this tailored digital environment could shape their expectations and interactions in significant ways.

Complex relationship between teenagers and TikTok

For parents, Owens points to the work of University of Oslo professor Elisabeth Staksrud, who emphasizes the importance of parental involvement in teenagers’ digital lives.

Owens echoes this advice: “It’s probably wise to be realistic. Young people use social media now, and it’s an important part of their lives. Approach it as you would any other issue in a teenager’s life. Ask them what’s happening and show that you care.”

Owens’ study reveals a nuanced relationship between teenagers and TikTok. While the platform poses challenges, it also offers opportunities for learning, social connection, and entertainment.

By understanding this balance, parents, educators, and researchers can better navigate the evolving digital landscape and support teenagers in making the most of their online experiences.

—–

—–


