Gym-phobia: The hidden workout hurdles faced by women

The modern gym experience for women is more complex than simply showing up to exercise.

A new study reveals that women face social pressures, judgment, and physical barriers in gym environments. These challenges affect their ability to maintain regular exercise routines and fully benefit from physical activity.

Regular exercise improves both physical and mental health, with women experiencing significant advantages. Research shows that women who engage in consistent exercise have lower mortality rates and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease compared to men.

Despite these benefits, women remain less active than men, even as their gym memberships have increased. Understanding the factors behind this disparity is essential to creating more inclusive and supportive fitness spaces.

Social pressures and gym spaces

The study was led by researchers Emma Cowley from the SHE Research Centre at TUS, Ireland, and Jekaterina Schneider from the University of the West of England.

Cowley and Schneider conducted an online survey with 279 women. Among these respondents, 84% were current gym-goers. The findings revealed a persistent struggle among women to feel comfortable in gym spaces.

Many women reported feeling judged based on their appearance and performance, leading to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

This environment creates additional pressure to conform to certain fitness ideals while simultaneously navigating the challenge of being taken seriously in gym spaces dominated by men.

Women claiming space in the gym

Women often found themselves fighting for space, whether it was waiting for gym equipment or feeling the need to prove their competence in weightlifting areas traditionally occupied by men.

Additionally, many reported experiencing harassment or receiving unsolicited advice from male gym-goers. These interactions contribute to a gym culture that, at times, makes it more difficult for women to focus on their workouts without feeling scrutinized.

Despite these challenges, the study also found that women actively resisted the gendered and appearance-based expectations placed upon them. Many found empowerment through skill development, breaking traditional gender norms, and working out in environments that supported their fitness goals.

When women exercised in spaces where they felt encouraged rather than judged, they were more likely to continue their fitness journeys with confidence.

Gym attire and confidence

One of the key findings of the study was the role of gym attire in shaping women’s experiences. Clothing choices in gym settings were often both empowering and restrictive.

Many women selected their workout attire based on comfort and functionality, prioritizing movement and breathability. However, social comparison and fear of judgment often influenced these decisions.

Some women expressed concerns about wearing non-branded gym attire, fearing that their clothing choices might make them stand out in a negative way.

Others worried that dressing in stylish or coordinated outfits could make them appear too put-together or as if they were trying too hard. For many, gym attire became a tool for hiding perceived imperfections, such as choosing clothes that concealed certain areas of their body or minimized the visibility of sweat stains.

This aspect of the study aligns with previous research suggesting that gym clothing plays a significant role in shaping body image and self-perception.

For some women, the right attire can boost confidence and make them feel more prepared for their workouts. However, when clothing choices are influenced by social pressures or concerns about judgment, they can become an additional barrier to feeling at ease in a gym setting.

Expanding future research

While the study provides important insights into women’s experiences in gym environments, the researchers acknowledge several limitations.

Most participants in the study were white, heterosexual, and self-identified as being of “normal” weight. They were also able-bodied, current gym-goers, and lived in economically developed countries.

These factors limit the generalizability of the findings, as they do not fully capture the experiences of women from diverse backgrounds.

The study highlights the need for future research that includes a more representative sample. Women from different racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as those with disabilities, may face unique challenges in gym environments.

Understanding these perspectives can help create more inclusive policies and practices that ensure all women feel comfortable and supported when engaging in fitness activities.

Redefining gym culture

One of the most striking takeaways from the study is how social norms continue to influence women’s experiences in the gym. The experts note that while the pressure to maintain an ultra-thin physique has decreased, a new challenge has emerged.

The growing emphasis on muscularity and athleticism has introduced new, often unattainable, fitness ideals for women.

“In the gym, just like in other areas of life, women often feel stuck between being seen as ‘too much’ and ‘not enough’, dealing with judgement about how they look, how they perform, and even how much space they take up,” noted the researchers.

“Even though the pressure to be super thin is decreasing, the growing focus on being muscular and athletic is creating new challenges. It is pushing unrealistic standards that can negatively affect women’s body image and overall well-being.”

Inclusive gym culture for women

These observations highlight the ongoing need to challenge traditional fitness standards and promote a more balanced and individualized approach to exercise.

By shifting the focus away from aesthetics and toward health, strength, and personal well-being, gyms can create environments that encourage women to feel more comfortable and confident in their fitness journeys.

Creating a gym culture that welcomes and supports women requires a collective effort from fitness professionals, gym staff, and gym-goers.

Encouraging respectful interactions, implementing inclusive gym policies, and providing designated spaces where women can train without discomfort are essential steps in making fitness environments more accessible.

Additionally, promoting body positivity and self-acceptance within the fitness industry can help counteract the unrealistic expectations that many women face.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

