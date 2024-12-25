Heart attack deaths spike during the winter holidays

Heart attacks cast an unexpected shadow over the much-loved winter holidays. On one hand, the season is filled with joy and cheer, reunions and festivities, cakes and candies. On the other hand, it emerges as a surprising time of sorrow, with the highest rate of heart-attack-related deaths reported during this time of the year.

Yes, you read that right. The last week of December, celebrated globally with pomp and show, coincidentally marks a peak in mortality due to cardiac events.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), a leading advocate for heart and brain health, the holiday season records a significant rise in heart-related fatalities.

As we celebrate with festive traditions, it’s crucial to recognize this concerning trend. By staying aware and embracing heart-healthy habits during this busy time, we can help protect our health and potentially save lives.

Holidays raise the risk of a health emergency

The holidays serve as a much-needed break from the monotonous routine. But they also disrupt our daily habits with an influx of festive food and drinks, late-night parties, and increased stress – both physical and emotional.

The combination of indulgence and neglect creates a perfect storm for health risks, often catching people off guard.

Dr. Mitchell S.V. Elkind, Chief Clinical Science Officer at the American Heart Association, stated: “The holidays are a busy, often stressful, time for many of us. Routines are disrupted; we may tend to eat and drink more and exercise and relax less. We’re getting too little sleep and experiencing too much stress.”

“We also may not be listening to our bodies or paying attention to warning signs, thinking a trip to the doctor can wait until after the new year.”

Together, these factors create a dangerous convergence that significantly raises the risk of a heart emergency.

“While we don’t know exactly why there are more deadly heart attacks during this time of year, it’s important to be aware that all of these factors can be snowballing contributors to increasing the risk for a deadly cardiac event,” said Dr. Elkind.

Holiday heart attack deaths

Studies published in the journal Circulation, an esteemed publication of the AHA, confirm the rise in cardiac events during the winter holiday season.

The researchers point out that the most cardiac deaths occur on December 25, followed by December 26 and January 1.

The cold winter weather plays a part by constricting blood vessels and restricting blood flow. But research suggests that holiday stress may be the biggest contributing factor.

Intriguingly, a similar pattern was observed in sunny LA County, where December and January registered a third more heart attack deaths than the balmy months of June through September.

The trend held true even in New Zealand, where December is a summer month, lending support to the theory of festive stress.

What’s alarming is that the majority of these holiday heart attack deaths happen mostly outside of the hospital.

“This highlights the importance of recognizing symptoms and seeking immediate medical care,” said Dr. Elkind. “Don’t ignore heart attack warning signs because you don’t want to spoil the holidays, the consequences could be much worse.”

Make your health a priority

As we gather around the table for a festive feast, let’s not forget to prioritize our health. Recognizing the symptoms of a heart attack – which are different for men and women – is essential, as swift action and immediate medical care can save lives.

Enjoy the celebrations, but remember moderation is key. A balanced diet during the holidays can help you stay healthy. Consider making small, healthy swaps to your favorite dishes and keep an eye on your salt intake to support your heart health.

Amidst the holiday hustle, carve out moments of calm for self-care. Managing stress effectively and staying active – even through a leisurely walk with loved ones – can go a long way in maintaining your well-being.

Lastly, don’t let the holiday excitement disrupt your medication routine. Use a medication chart or reminders to ensure you stay on track and monitor your blood pressure regularly. A little planning can help you enjoy the season while safeguarding your health.

For more tips on heart healthy living during holidays and all year long, visit heart.org.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–