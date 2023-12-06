How dinosaurs influence human aging 65 million years after extinction
12-06-2023

How dinosaurs influence human aging 65 million years after extinction

Earth.com staff writer

An intriguing new study introduces the ‘longevity bottleneck’ hypothesis, which suggests human aging may be intricately linked to the long period of dinosaur dominance on Earth.

This concept was brought to light by Professor João Pedro de Magalhães, a renowned expert in the field of aging from the University of Birmingham. The hypothesis presents a fascinating connection between the reign of dinosaurs over 100 million years ago and the biological aging processes observed in mammals, including humans.

Mesozoic Era and mammalian aging

The Mesozoic Era, marked by the domination of dinosaurs, posed significant challenges for early mammals. According to Professor de Magalhães, mammals during this era were under constant pressure for rapid reproduction, primarily due to the threat posed by dinosaurs.

This prolonged period of evolutionary stress, spanning over 100 million years, is believed to have led to the loss or inactivation of longevity-related genes in early mammals.

Professor Magalhães elaborates on this theory. He states, “We and these mammals, such as elephants and whales, live with the genetic hangups from the Mesozoic era and we age surprisingly faster than many reptiles.”

He further adds, “The ‘longevity bottleneck hypothesis’ may shed light on evolutionary forces that have shaped the way that mammals have aged over millions of years. While humans are among the longest-living animals, there are many reptiles and other species that exhibit a much slower aging process and minimal signs of senescence.”

Dinosaur dominance and human aging

Professor de Magalhães explains that the earliest mammals, relegated to the lower tiers of the food chain, evolved to prioritize rapid reproduction as a survival strategy during the age of dinosaurs. This evolutionary pressure, he proposes, significantly impacts how modern humans age.

“We see examples in the animal world of truly remarkable repair and regeneration. That genetic information would have been unnecessary for early mammals that were lucky to not end up as T Rex food,” says Professor de Magalhães.

He highlights that while mammals including humans, whales, and elephants have evolved to grow larger and live longer, they still bear the genetic consequences of the Mesozoic era, aging faster than many reptiles.

Broader implications and future research

Professor de Magalhães suggests that this hypothesis, while still in the realm of theory, opens up numerous intriguing research directions. One such avenue is exploring why cancer may be more prevalent in mammals than in other species, possibly due to the rapid aging process instigated during the dinosaur era.

The ‘longevity bottleneck’ hypothesis posits a profound and previously unexplored connection between the reign of dinosaurs and the aging process in mammals. This theory provides a novel perspective on the evolutionary history of aging, while also paving the way for further research into the genetic and environmental factors that have influenced mammalian longevity over millions of years.

Professor de Magalhães’ pioneering work opens up a new frontier in understanding the complex interplay between evolution, genetics, and aging.

The full study was published in the journal BioEssays.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-06-2023
Crows exhibit more self-control than other bird species
12-06-2023
High blood pressure is commonly shared by couples worldwide
12-06-2023
How dinosaurs influence human aging 65 million years after extinction
12-06-2023
"Global Tipping Points Report" shows humanity on a disastrous trajectory
12-06-2023
Is there life on Mercury? Possibly in the planet's craters
12-06-2023
High-fat foods and stress: A damaging combination
12-06-2023
November 2023 sets global record as warmest ever
12-06-2023
Beneficial plant bacteria likely to decline due to climate change
12-06-2023
How scientists plan to find alien life on Saturn's moon Enceladus
12-06-2023
"Friendly" hyenas more likely to engage in mobbing behavior
12-06-2023
Wasabi significantly enhances both short-term and long-term memory
12-06-2023
Radical new theory finally unites gravity, spacetime, and the quantum realm
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved