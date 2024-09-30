How much will Antarctica contribute to sea level rise?

Antarctica, our planet’s largest ice mass, holds the potential to drastically alter the global sea level. But how much can we expect it to rise? It’s one of the most challenging aspects of climate science to answer.

The Antarctic Ice Sheet (AIS), along with the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the Southern Ocean, add a layer of uncertainty to this critical question.

Antarctic ice mystery

The good news? Scientists and researchers from Australia, the United States, and Canada are diligently working to reduce this uncertainty. What’s their strategy? Well, they’re focused on understanding the AIS’s future behavior and how it influences sea-level rise projections.

The findings, currently accessible at the Australian Antarctic Data Centre, aim to guide research that can assist policymakers, decision-makers, and communities to plan and adapt in an ever-changing world.

Sources of uncertainty

Under the leadership of Dr. Ben Galton-Fenzi, a glaciologist at the Australian Antarctic Division, the research team explored the significant processes and potential feedbacks that could speed up AIS retreat.

“We examined how Antarctica will contribute to sea-level change in the coming decades to centuries and where the uncertainties lie that make it difficult to project future behavior of the ice sheet,” explained Dr. Galton-Fenzi.

“Then we looked at what processes and regions should be the focus of future scientific research to reduce these uncertainties.”

Potential sea level rise from Antarctica

If the AIS were to melt entirely, it could lead to a staggering 58 meters of global sea-level rise. The East Antarctic Ice Sheet alone, which covers two-thirds of the continent, would account for about 52 meters of that rise. The rest would come from the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and the Antarctic Peninsula.

However, the AIS’s behavior is not as straightforward as it may seem. The ice sheet grows due to snowfall that compresses into ice, and shrinks due to iceberg calving and melting from beneath the ice shelves.

Yet, the complex interactions, feedback mechanisms, and ice movements involved in these processes often make it hard to predict the behavior of the Ice Sheet.

Climate models and data

Another factor contributing to this uncertainty is the limitation of current climate and ice sheet models in simulating these physical processes and feedback mechanisms.

Furthermore, there is a lack of data that captures physical processes on the correct time and spatial scales.

“When the Antarctic Ice Sheet loses mass from ice melting into the ocean, it weakens the gravitational pull of the continent, causing the sea level to drop close to the continent, but rise in more distant locations,” said Dr. Galton-Fenzi, further explaining the less-known aspects of sea-level rise.

Reducing the uncertainties

So what’s our best course of action in this scientific quest? The researchers identified several priority areas, such as carrying out high-resolution measurements focused on regions particularly susceptible to rapid change.

These observations will enhance our understanding of the physical processes impacting the ice sheet.

A better understanding of these processes will improve models and analytical tools, thereby refining projections of sea-level rise and helping inform effective policy decisions.

“By reducing the uncertainties associated with the Antarctic Ice Sheet and sea-level rise, we’ll give policymakers and decision-makers better information to develop coastal planning measures, resilient infrastructure, and adaption strategies,” said Dr. Galton-Fenzi.

He advocates for interdisciplinary and international collaboration, particularly in regions where the East Antarctic Ice Sheet may retreat rapidly. This collaboration, according to Dr. Galton-Fenzi, will enhance research quality and speed up progress in reducing the level of uncertainty.

Innovations in Antarctic ice research

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in Antarctic research, helping scientists gather more accurate and detailed information than ever before.

With cutting-edge satellite technology, we can now see high-resolution images of the ice sheet, tracking its thickness, movement, and melting patterns.

Plus, tools like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) allow researchers to explore hard-to-reach areas, like the underside of ice shelves.

Predicting future changes

Technological innovations not only help us monitor the current condition of Antarctica, but also enhance our ability to predict future changes by offering real-time data and insights into the forces affecting the ice sheet.

Understanding the future behavior of the AIS holds significant implications for our global sea level and, consequently, our lives.

By minimizing the uncertainties surrounding this colossal ice mass, we can equip ourselves better to adapt and plan in this changing world.

