How screen time changes the brain based on 23 years of research

Researchers have identified significant changes in children’s brain structure and function associated with screen time. The experts report that time spent watching television or playing computer games in childhood has measurable and long-term effects on the brain.

The study is based on an extensive analysis of 33 neuroimaging studies spanning 23 years and involving over 30,000 children under 12. This comprehensive review highlights both the positive and negative impacts of digital technology on young minds.

Impact on brain function

The analysis pinpointed changes in the following brain regions due to screen time:

The analysis pinpointed changes in the following brain regions due to screen time:

Pre-frontal cortex: Involved in executive functions like working memory and flexible response to situations.

Parietal lobe: Processes sensory information such as touch and temperature.

Temporal lobe: Key for memory, hearing, and language.

Occipital lobe: Crucial for visual information interpretation.

Mixed results

While some negative impacts, such as decreased attention, executive control, and cognitive processes, were noted, there were also positive influences.

“About 23 studies reported the impact of digital experiences on the function of children’s brains. Among them, six studies reported positive effects, 15 studies demonstrated negative ones, and two reported mixed results,” wrote the study authors.

Certain studies pointed to improved focus and learning abilities, particularly in the frontal lobe. Video gaming, in particular, was shown to potentially enhance cognitive skills.

Brain function and structure

Meanwhile, other studies revealed the negative impact of digital experience on children’s brain function, including functional connectivity.

“About nine studies reported the impact of digital experiences on the structure of young children’s brains. Two studies reported no impact, five demonstrated negative ones, and two reported mixed results,” noted the researchers.

Screen time

“It should be recognized by both educators and caregivers that children’s cognitive development may be influenced by their digital experiences,” said study co-author Professor Hui Li from the Education University of Hong Kong.

“Limiting their screen time is an effective but confronting way, and more innovative, friendly, and practical strategies could be developed and implemented.

“Those in policymaking positions should supply suitable guidance, involvement and backing for children’s digital use.”

Study conclusion

“In summary, this scoping review has achieved three major conclusions,” wrote the researchers. “First, digital experience does have positive and negative impacts on children’s brains, structurally and functionally.”

“Second, digital experience could cause structural and functional changes in children’s frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital lobes, brain connectivity, and brain networks. And the most vulnerable area is the prefrontal cortex and its associated executive function.”

“Third, digital experience has positive and negative impacts on children’s brain structure longitudinally.”

Further research is needed

Despite the insightful findings, the researchers acknowledge limitations due to the evolving nature of the field and technology.

They recommend future studies, especially longitudinal research, to understand better the long-term impact of digital media on brain functions and development.

This research underscores the profound influence of digital technology on children’s brains. It calls for a balanced approach, recognizing both the potential benefits and risks.

Study implications

“This investigation contains significant implications for practical improvement and policymaking. Foremost, it should be recognized by both educators and caregivers that children’s cognitive development may be influenced by their digital experiences. As such, they should supply suitable guidance, involvement, and backing for children’s digital use,” said study lead author Dr. Dandan Wu of the Education University of Hong Kong.

“It is imperative for policymakers to develop and execute policies grounded in empirical evidence to safeguard and enhance brain development in children as they navigate the digital era.”

“This could involve offering resources and incentives for the creation and examination of digital interventions aimed at bolstering brain growth in children.”

The study is published in the journal Early Education and Development.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.