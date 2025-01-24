New details about Homo erectus prove that humans aren't as special as we thought

According to new research, Homo erectus, one of our early ancestors, was able to live and thrive in the tough, desert-like areas of Eastern Africa over a million years ago.

As the first hominin species to spread out of Africa, they demonstrated levels of adaptability and perseverance that was previously underestimated by the scientific community.

This conclusion overturns the long-standing assumption that only Homo sapiens, modern humans, had the ability to survive and flourish in extreme environments.

Cradle of Humankind

Olduvai Gorge, often referred to as the “Cradle of Humankind,” has yielded a wealth of archeological findings over the years.

The main author of the study, Professor Julio Mercader Florín from the University of Calgary, along with his team, discovered evidence that Homo erectus repeatedly returned to specific locations, signifying strategic use of resources.

“By doing archeology, what we can see is that Homo erectus keeps coming back to the same place in the landscape over thousands of years,” Mercader explained.

“It’s not a one-time camp. There is thickness to the accumulation of archeological remains and fossils that is telling us that a species was targeting a very specific point in the landscape to do what they came here to do.”

Understanding Homo erectus – the basics

Homo erectus lived from around 1.9 million to 110,000 years ago, making them one of our longest-lived ancestors. They had a more modern body with longer legs and shorter arms, which allowed them to walk and run efficiently across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Their skulls featured thick brow ridges and robust jaws, and they used sophisticated Acheulean stone tools while being among the first to control fire for cooking and protection.

Socially, Homo erectus likely lived in groups, which would have helped them survive in diverse and sometimes harsh environments.

They showed signs of complex behavior, such as planning hunts and possibly even early forms of communication to coordinate within their groups.

With a varied diet that included both meat and plants, Homo erectus played a crucial role in human evolution, bridging the gap between earlier ancestors and the rise of Homo sapiens.

East Africa’s harsh past

To reconstruct the environmental conditions during the time of Homo erectus, the research team used advanced modeling techniques.

Study co-author Jed Kaplan, a Canada Research Chair in global systems modeling at the University of Calgary, simulated East Africa’s landscapes to analyze the climate, vegetation, and ecological pressures faced by early humans.

“Things like extreme climate change leading to desertification would have been really difficult for hominins to survive,” Kaplan noted.

“What we discovered in the study is that, in fact, we find plenty of evidence for hominin activity under environmental conditions – so climate, vegetation – that suggest really hot and dry periods.”

These findings challenge previous assumptions that early humans avoided extreme environments. Instead, Homo erectus appears to have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt to varying and often inhospitable conditions.

Adapting beyond expectations

The research reveals that Homo erectus had an adaptability comparable to that of modern humans, who emerged 200,000 to 300,000 years ago and spread across diverse environments, from Arctic tundras to tropical rainforests.

“It’s well known that by the time modern humans come on the landscape, we are really adaptable. We not only spread out in Africa but also start inhabiting all of these really different environments – everything from the Arctic tundra to the Sahara desert and the tropical rainforest and everything in between,” Kaplan explained.

Kaplan noted that Homo erectus not only inhabited diverse ecosystems, they may have even built boats to cross oceanic straits.

“It’s still unknown whether they could talk or had language, but they may have been able to communicate in other ways to find resources such as water or rocks for making tools or fire,” Kaplan said.

Why does any of this matter?

The study’s findings have profound implications for understanding human evolution and adaptability. By demonstrating that Homo erectus could thrive in a range of extreme environments, the research expands our view of early human resilience and survival strategies.

“It is a contribution to a better understanding of our planet and humans’ role in it,” Kaplan said.

The interdisciplinary nature of the research, which involved experts in archaeology, paleoclimate science, and biogeochemistry, highlights the value of collaboration in addressing complex questions about the past.

“It illustrates how modern climate research works,” Mercader said. “It is a model for addressing the science of past and present-day climate science research.”

Homo erectus and modern humans

This study reshapes our understanding of early human capabilities. Long before modern humans emerged, Homo erectus demonstrated resilience and ingenuity, thriving in environments ranging from arid deserts to lush rainforests.

The findings highlight the adaptability of one of humanity’s most prominent ancestors, offering valuable insights into how humans came to occupy nearly every corner of the planet.

By piecing together evidence from diverse scientific disciplines, researchers have provided a vivid glimpse into the lives of our ancient predecessors, affirming their resourcefulness and setting the stage for further exploration of the human evolutionary journey.

This interdisciplinary study was led by Professor Julio Mercader Florín and researchers from the University of Calgary, the University of Manitoba, and 17 other global institutions examined archeological and environmental evidence from Olduvai Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tanzania.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

