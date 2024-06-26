Iceland's volcanic eruptions may continue for decades

Iceland, known for its breathtaking landscapes and geothermal wonders, is facing a new era of volcanic activity that could reshape its southwestern region for years to come.

Recent research suggests that the ongoing eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula may continue intermittently for decades, posing significant challenges to the country’s most populated area and critical infrastructure.

A team of international scientists, including researchers from the University of Oregon, Uppsala University in Sweden, University of Iceland, Czech Academy of Sciences, and UC San Diego, published their findings in the journal Terra Nova on June 26.

The study builds upon earlier research published in Nature Communications that examined the initial Reykjanes eruptions in 2021.

The Reykjanes Peninsula awakens

The Reykjanes Peninsula, home to 70% of Iceland’s population, its only international airport, and several vital geothermal power plants, had been dormant for 800 years.

However, since 2021, the region has experienced a series of eight eruptions, forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency and evacuate residents and tourists multiple times.

“Almost all of Iceland’s island is built from lava,” noted Professor Ilya Bindeman, a volcanologist involved in the study.

Binderman explained that Iceland’s unique position on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates are drifting apart, is the primary cause of its volcanic activity.

Unraveling the magma mystery

To understand the nature and potential duration of Iceland’s eruptions, the researchers employed advanced techniques to analyze the magma’s composition and origin.

Bindeman, specializing in isotopic analysis, described the process: “In the air we breathe, there’s a mixture of these oxygen isotopes and we don’t feel the difference. Their differences are usually not important for chemical reactions but are important to recognize as their relative abundances in magma can differentiate one magma source from another.”

By examining lava rock samples from different volcanoes on the peninsula, the team discovered similar “fingerprints,” suggesting a shared magma storage zone beneath the region.

Seismic imaging further supported this theory, revealing a reservoir about 5.5 to 7.5 miles deep in the Earth’s crust.

Unique nature of Iceland’s eruptions

The unique nature of Iceland’s eruptions provides scientists with a rare opportunity to study active volcanic processes up close. Bindeman described the experience as both “astonishing and chilling.”

“When you witness a volcanic eruption, you can feel that these are the massive forces of nature, and you yourself are very small,” he said. “These events are ordinary from the geological scale, but from the human scale, they can be devastating.”

Predicting the unpredictable

While the research offers valuable insights into the current volcanic activity, precise predictions remain challenging.

Bindeman emphasized the inherent irregularity of natural phenomena. “Nature is never regular. We don’t know how long and how frequently it will continue for the next ten or even hundred years. A pattern will emerge, but nature always has exceptions and irregularities.”

Adapting to a new volcanic reality

As Iceland faces this new chapter in its geological history, communities and authorities must prepare for potential long-term disruptions.

The recurring eruptions threaten economic stability and force evacuated residents to face uncertain futures.

Scientists are now discussing plans to safely drill into the volcanic sites, hoping to gain deeper insights into the geological processes driving these eruptions.

This research could prove crucial in developing better prediction models and mitigation strategies for the years to come.

Iceland’s fiery future of eruptions

As Iceland’s volcanic landscape continues to evolve, the world watches with a mix of awe and concern.

The Reykjanes Peninsula’s awakening serves as a powerful reminder of our planet’s dynamic nature and the need for resilience in the face of geological change.

“Our findings are important in light of the threat to human settlements and vital infrastructure from volcanic activity as there is a need for an improved understanding of the magma supply system that feeds the ongoing eruptive events,” noted the study authors.

While challenges lie ahead, this unprecedented event also offers a unique opportunity for scientific discovery and a deeper understanding of Earth’s powerful forces.

The study is published in the journal Terra Nova.

