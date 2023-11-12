If you want to lower your blood pressure, simply eat less salt
11-12-2023

If you want to lower your blood pressure, simply eat less salt

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

A recent study led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), in collaboration with Northwestern Medicine and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has discovered that eating less salt can significantly lower blood pressure, even for individuals currently using blood pressure medications.

Dr. Deepak Gupta, M.D., MSCI is an associate professor of Medicine at VUMC and co-principal investigator of the study. He stated, “Participants, primarily in their middle age to older years, reduced their salt intake by approximately one teaspoon daily. This resulted in a decline in systolic blood pressure by about 6 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), a reduction similar to that offered by first-line high blood pressure medications.”

Dr. Norrina Allen, Ph.D., MPH, professor of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and co-principal investigator, further emphasized, “Approximately 70-75% of people, whether on blood pressure medication or not, can expect to see a reduction in blood pressure upon lowering their dietary sodium.”

“This study, one of the largest of its kind, uniquely includes individuals with hypertension already under medication,” Allen added. “Before this, it was unclear if sodium reduction could further lower blood pressure in this group.”

Sodium intake recommendations

According to Allen, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends a daily sodium intake below 1,500 milligrams. This study aimed to reduce salt consumption even further to test the impact on blood pressure. “While challenging, any amount of sodium reduction is beneficial,” she remarked.

High blood pressure, a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally, can lead to severe conditions like heart failure, heart attacks, and strokes. This is because it exerts extra pressure on the arteries and affects heart efficiency, Allen explained.

How the study was conducted

Participants, aged 50 to 70, from Birmingham, Alabama, and Chicago, were assigned to high-sodium (2,200 mg/day) or low-sodium (500 mg/day) diets for a week, then switched to the alternate diet. Blood pressure monitoring and urine collection were conducted before study visits.

Among 213 participants, those on the low-sodium diet showed a 7-8 mm Hg decrease in systolic blood pressure compared to the high-sodium diet, and a 6 mm Hg decrease from their usual diet.

Dr. Gupta emphasized, “The blood pressure-lowering effect of reduced dietary sodium {salt consumption} was consistent across all participants, regardless of their blood pressure status.”

Less salt intake lowers blood pressure fast

Allen and Gupta collectively highlighted the study’s reinforcement of dietary sodium reduction’s importance in controlling blood pressure, even for those on hypertension medications.

“The rapid and safe impact of sodium reduction on blood pressure, evident within a week, underscores its potential public health impact given the global prevalence of high blood pressure,” added Dr. Cora Lewis, MD, MSPH, co-investigator and professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“The low sodium diet’s components being widely available gives people a realistic opportunity to enhance their health through dietary changes,” concluded Lewis.

The full study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
11-12-2023
Mighty predators: Uncovering the dietary secrets of mosasaurs 
11-12-2023
Earthworms are unseen heroes in food production
11-12-2023
If you want to lower your blood pressure, simply eat less salt
11-12-2023
Fireball display peaks tonight from the beautiful Taurids meteor shower
11-12-2023
Habitable zone where we may find alien life is expanded by new study
11-12-2023
Saturn’s majestic rings will vanish in 18 months from now
11-11-2023
Mega-floods can be predicted by looking at other parts of the continent
11-11-2023
Hundreds of hazardous chemicals found in recycled plastics
11-11-2023
Robot at your door: Are consumers ready for automated delivery?
11-11-2023
'Devil comet' exploded in space and is racing towards Earth for a better view
11-11-2023
Pets did not improve emotional well-being during the pandemic
11-11-2023
Why the Martian sky often has an eerie green 'nightglow'
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved