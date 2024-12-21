Innovative sensor detects hidden antibiotic residues in milk and honey

A new sensor can detect tiny traces of harmful antibiotics in food, such as milk and honey. This tool uses advanced technology to make food safety checks faster and more accurate. It could help make sure our food is safer to eat.

Finding antibiotics in food

There is growing concern about antibiotics that show up in everyday foods. Sometimes it’s in milk or honey, and sometimes in other products.

Scientists have now created a new sensor that can detect very small amounts of two antibiotics that are banned by the FDA: chloramphenicol (CP) and furazolidone (FZ). Researchers behind this effort aim to address these food safety issues effectively.

How the sensor works

The key to the sensor’s operation is a special compound called Fmoc-Pro-Phe-OMe. This compound is added to a carbon paste electrode, creating what’s called an FPPO/MCPE sensor.

Scientists used advanced tests, like mass spectroscopy and infrared spectroscopy, to make sure the compound was correct. When this compound is used, the sensor can detect CP and FZ more easily and reliably.

Why it’s better

Older methods of detecting antibiotics in food are often slow or not sensitive enough. The FPPO/MCPE sensor is much more accurate.

It can detect chloramphenicol and furazolidone at extremely low levels, making it a powerful tool for ensuring food safety.

The science behind the sensor

Oxidation helps the sensor detect antibiotics because it generates measurable electrical signals.



Here’s how it works: when antibiotics like chloramphenicol and furazolidone come into contact with the sensor’s surface, they undergo a chemical reaction called oxidation, where the compounds lose electrons.

The sensor’s electrode captures these released electrons, creating an electrical current. The strength of this current corresponds to the concentration of the antibiotics present in the sample, with higher concentrations producing stronger signals.

The modified surface of the sensor, enhanced by the Fmoc-Pro-Phe-OMe compound, improves the oxidation process by making it more efficient and selective. This modification allows the sensor to differentiate CP and FZ from other substances, which reduces the chance of false readings.

By monitoring these electrical signals, the sensor can accurately detect even tiny amounts of antibiotics, making it a reliable tool for food safety testing.

Testing real food samples

To see how well the sensor works, scientists tested it on milk and honey, two foods where antibiotic residues are sometimes found.

The World Health Organization states that antibiotic residues in food can cause allergic reactions and may lead to bacteria becoming resistant to antibiotics. This is why it’s crucial to identify these residues before food products reach consumers.

The sensor proved effective, finding even very small amounts of these antibiotics. This makes it a valuable tool for food safety inspectors, producers, and laboratories.

Why it matters

Chloramphenicol is banned in many places because it can cause serious health problems, like aplastic anemia, and other serious illnesses such as acute leukemia, contact dermatitis, and anaphylaxis.

Furazolidone is also linked to health risks and isn’t allowed in food. The antibiotic was ordered to be removed by the FDA and is not permitted for use, even in animals .

Even the smallest traces of these harmful antibiotics can pose risks to health. This sensor plays a vital role in keeping contaminated products out of the food supply, and ensuring that foods are safe to consume.

Addressing antibiotic misuse

Antibiotics have been used extensively in agriculture to prevent diseases and promote growth in animals. While this has boosted food production, it has also increased the chances of antibiotic residues ending up in food. This poses risks to consumers and contributes to the growing issue of antibiotic resistance.



By ensuring that residues can be detected even at minimal levels, tools like this sensor encourage producers to adopt safer practices. They also reinforce regulations aimed at reducing the misuse of antibiotics in food production.

A step toward safer food

This sensor could make food testing faster, cheaper, and more reliable. It would make it harder for contaminated food to slip through inspections and encourage farmers and producers to follow the rules when using antibiotics.

In the end, this sensor helps make sure the food on our plates is as safe as it should be.

What this means for everyone

The goal is to protect people by keeping harmful substances out of the food supply. Whether it’s a spoonful of honey or a glass of milk, no one wants hidden antibiotics in their food.

Tools like this sensor make it easier to spot problems and fix them before the food reaches consumers. By improving food safety measures, we can move closer to a healthier and more secure food system for everyone.

The research was published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Health, Part B.

