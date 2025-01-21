Is lactose intolerance reversible? New treatment may help

Functional neurology is gaining attention as a new strategy to address lactose intolerance. Some people who struggle with bloating, diarrhea, and other discomfort tied to dairy consumption have begun to look beyond standard remedies.

Experts say this new line of treatment could be a game-changer, but many wonder if it’s too good to be true.

Functional neurology and lactose intolerance

A study led by NeuroReEvolution has explored the use of functional neurology sessions for people with stubborn lactose intolerance.

“Despite the fact that the most common treatments include dietary changes and the use of supplements, many people continue to deal with uncomfortable symptoms,” said Vicente Javier Clemente Suárez, a professor of nutrition who participated in the study.

Functional neurology therapy aims to improve the body’s ability to process lactose through the use of specific treatments, such as targeted exercises, and reflex adjustments that tune communication between the brain and the gut.

What causes lactose intolerance?

Lactose intolerance is common across the globe. It occurs when the intestine lacks enough lactase, an enzyme that helps break down milk sugar.

If lactase levels drop, that sugar travels farther along the digestive tract and can trigger painful symptoms. Some individuals only experience mild discomfort, while others confront harsher reactions such as vomiting or extreme diarrhea.

Linking nerves to digestion

Functional neurology merges principles of neurology with a broad view of how nerves guide the body’s response to food.

Experts typically concentrate on the gut alone when dealing with lactose intolerance. In this newer approach, a practitioner looks for nervous system glitches that can affect how the gut handles dairy.

A therapy session may include gentle tests, motion-based tasks, and other methods meant to help the body regain ease around milk products. Many practitioners believe these techniques can restore normal feedback loops, though others want longer trials to confirm lasting benefits.

Addressing the root causes of lactose intolerance

“Although the therapy can improve quality of life by reducing symptoms, more research is still needed to fully understand its effectiveness,” explained Professor Suárez.

While a few participants noticed fewer bathroom runs and less bloating, lab data still spotted lingering signs of lactose malabsorption. This means that the therapy may ease the severity of symptoms but might not address the root causes of lactose problems.

Milk consumption and genetics

Historical records indicate that communities in Europe began using milk many millennia ago. This continued even before most adults developed the genetic ability to break down milk sugar in large amounts.

Though modern times have seen lactase persistence become relatively common in some regions, many people still face issues with dairy.

Unraveling these genetic quirks may help to explain why certain groups can drink milk without concern, while others battle sharp cramps after a single glass.

Improving the way the brain regulates digestion

Many lactose-intolerant individuals rely on lactose-free foods or enzyme supplements. But the idea of improving the way the brain regulates digestion has drawn interest from those who keep searching for a more comfortable life.

“There is still much to be investigated. It is important to understand how this therapy can be effectively integrated into the treatment of lactose intolerance,” said Professor Suárez.

The researchers noted that larger studies with wider pools of participants are needed to determine how well functional neurology works over time.

If more proof emerges, it could blend nicely with standard dietary approaches, especially for people who can’t seem to shake their discomfort.

Future research directions

Some researchers say the therapy might shine most in cases where lactose intolerance hits hard. Others, including those at NeuroReEvolution, suggest combining this approach with standard care so patients can keep enjoying dairy foods.

Archaeological findings show humanity’s love for milk is hardly new. If additional exploration confirms that improving neural function helps reduce pain, there may be cause for optimism.

At the moment, experts view functional neurology as a possible source of relief when dietary changes alone may not be enough.

The full study was published in the journal Life.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–