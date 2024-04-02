Ketogenic diet improves mental and metabolic health

Experts at Stanford Medicine have explored the potential of a ketogenic diet as a comprehensive treatment for severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The pioneering pilot study revealed that the keto diet has a positive impact on both mental and metabolic health.

Traditional antipsychotic medications are essential for managing brain chemistry in patients with severe mental illnesses. However, these medications often lead to metabolic complications, such as insulin resistance and obesity.

These side effects can be so significant that patients might stop their medication, further complicating their mental health issues. Yet, this study shines a light of hope, suggesting that dietary interventions might be the key to achieving a more balanced and effective approach to treatment.

The promise of dietary intervention

The study explores the ketogenic diet, known for its low carbohydrate and high fat content, as a strategy to counteract the metabolic side effects of antipsychotic medications. Additionally, it investigates the diet’s potential to improve psychiatric outcomes.

The findings underscore the diet’s efficacy in restoring metabolic health and improving psychiatric conditions simultaneously.

“It’s very promising and very encouraging that you can take back control of your illness in some way, aside from the usual standard of care,” said Dr. Shebani Sethi, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford Medicine and the study’s lead author.

Bridging metabolism and psychiatry

The concept of metabolic psychiatry, a term coined by Dr. Sethi, emerges from the intersection of metabolic health and mental well-being. This approach advocates for addressing mental health issues through the lens of energy conversion and metabolic processes.

The ketogenic diet, with its proven track record in managing treatment-resistant epileptic seizures, inspired Dr. Sethi to investigate its potential in psychiatric conditions. The rationale lies in the diet’s ability to mitigate neuron excitability in the brain, suggesting a possible pathway for alleviating psychiatric symptoms.

The four-month study monitored 21 adults with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, all on antipsychotic treatment and showing metabolic abnormalities. The participants adopted a ketogenic diet, focusing on whole, non-processed foods, with specific caloric distribution from carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

The study emphasized eating non-starchy vegetables and unrestricted fats, providing participants with keto-friendly meal ideas. Additionally, it offered resources like cookbooks and access to a health coach.

Major improvements with the ketogenic diet

The outcomes of the study were compelling. The participants experienced significant reductions in weight, waist circumference, and blood pressure. They saw improvements in markers of metabolic syndrome, a condition marked by risk factors for heart disease and diabetes.

Psychiatric assessments also revealed marked improvements, with participants experiencing enhanced mood, sleep quality, and overall life satisfaction. These results underscore the ketogenic diet’s potential to counter the adverse metabolic effects of antipsychotic medications. Additionally, they point to its ability to improve mental health symptoms.

Connection between metabolic and mental health

This study opens up a new perspective on treating serious mental illnesses, suggesting a crucial role for metabolic health interventions. It highlights how the ketogenic diet could significantly impact the management of psychiatric conditions.

Dr. Shebani Sethi emphasizes the direct contribution of enhanced metabolic health to improved brain function. She highlights the provision of a crucial alternative energy source for brains compromised by energy dysfunction.

This connection between metabolic and mental health introduces a holistic perspective on treatment, advocating for the integration of physical and psychological wellness strategies.

The promising results call for further research to create a strong evidence base. Consequently, these efforts seek to integrate dietary interventions into regular psychiatric care, broadening treatment choices and supporting personalized medicine. This approach envisions a future of mental health care that is more adaptable and individualized.

The potential of the ketogenic diet

Central to this research is Dr. Sethi’s commitment to tackling the combined challenges of serious mental illness and metabolic health.

As the founder and director of the Metabolic Psychiatry Clinic at Stanford Medicine, she is deeply committed to exploring metabolic interventions as a means to provide relief and hope to her patients.

“Many of my patients suffer from both illnesses, so my desire was to see if metabolic interventions could help them,” said Dr. Sethi. “They are seeking more help. They are looking to just feel better.”

This study highlights the ketogenic diet’s potential to enhance treatment outcomes for severe mental illness. It also opens a promising avenue for future research in metabolic psychiatry.

The research represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the complex interplay between diet, metabolic health, and mental well-being, offering hope for more holistic and effective treatment strategies.

The study is published in the journal Psychiatry Research.

