Ladybugs are essential for keeping gardens healthy

Do you ever stop to think about the hardworking ladybugs in our gardens? These tiny little beetles, with their colorful bodies, perform a vital role in our ecosystems.

This might come as a surprise, but our gardens are thriving because of these diligent, shell-backed beasts. While ladybugs “decorate” our greens with their striking colors, they also safeguard our foliage from pest destruction. Looking at these petite creatures, you wouldn’t guess they’re such a powerhouse.

A recent study led by Heidi Liere, an assistant professor of biology at Lewis & Clark College, explores the interactions between native and non-native ladybug species.

“For decades, researchers in my field have been looking at the diversity of these beneficial insects,” said Liere. “We often get the question, ‘Are non-native species as beneficial as native species?'”

Ecosystem pest control services

The team also investigated how local vegetation and garden characteristics affect other important predators, including ground-dwelling beetles, spiders, and opilionids.

“Like other urban green spaces, urban community gardens can act as biodiversity refugees, especially for small organisms like arthropods. In turn, arthropods can provide important ecosystem pest control services to these agroecosystems,” wrote the researchers.

They noted that an often-asked question among urban gardeners is how to improve gardens and surrounding areas for natural enemies and associated pest control services.

Mighty ladybugs in our gardens

Dating back to the Middle Ages, ladybugs were called the “Beetles of Our Lady,” symbolizing the Virgin Mary to whom farmers prayed for bountiful crops.

The lady beetles are, indeed, the superheroes of the farming realm. Chomping down pests, they’re the best allies a farmer or gardener could ask for.

Helping maintain the biodiversity of our ecosystems, they are nature’s pest controllers. These beetle superheroes keep herbivore populations in check, preventing the ecosystems from facing imbalance due to disruptive pests.

Their sensitivity to environmental changes also makes ladybugs an insightful bioindicator of climate change.

Survival of ladybugs in our gardens

Liere and her team are digging into the competition for resources amongst the ladybugs.

“There is lots of evidence that the presence of non-native species affects the native species,” noted Liere. “We’re taking a closer look at how these interactions will be impacted by climate change. Will the effects of non-native species on native species be dampened or exacerbated by climate change?”

Through the John S. Rogers Science Research Program, students Jackson Gamby and Mairin Thorne joined Liere’s team, gaining hands-on experience.

The researchers collected non-native lady beetle species and aphids from local urban farms and gardens.

Observing the petite predators

Back in the lab, the collected specimens are put under a microscope and their behaviors are captured using a video camera. Observing beetles in their unadulterated form lets the researchers understand the dynamics of the tiny creatures.

“I’m not totally sure what I want to do after Lewis & Clark, but this is definitely helping me narrow it down,” said Gamby, sharing her research experience.

With the experiments conducted so far at room temperature, the plan is to conduct them under hotter conditions, representing the scorching Portland summer.

Citizen science in ladybug research

Citizen science initiatives play a crucial role in ladybug research, engaging the public in data collection. By reporting sightings and collecting specimens, everyday individuals contribute valuable information to scientists.

This collaboration not only enhances research efforts but also fosters a greater awareness of biodiversity and ecosystem health in local communities.

By working together, scientists and citizens strengthen the bond between community awareness and ecological preservation. Engaging everyone helps protect our ecosystems effectively.

Broader perspective

Before Liere joined Lewis & Clark, she was involved in research in Seattle, studying the ecological interplay in community gardens. The findings led to the insight that different groups of natural enemies are associated with different environmental variables.

Liere also co-directs the Urban Garden Ecology project at the University of California. The project is a deep dive into understanding the ecology of urban green spaces.

“As a growing percentage of the global landscape continues to urbanize, it becomes more and more important to understand the ecology of urban green spaces and their ecosystems,” noted Liere.

A gardener’s best friend, a researcher’s favorite subject, and a vital cog in our ecosystem’s wheel, the ladybugs are truly extraordinary creatures.

The study is published in the journal Ecosphere.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–