Apple trees surrounded by flowers are protected from pests

A new study in England’s green apple groves shows that insects like ladybugs and hoverflies help with apple pest control. Researchers discovered that planting wildflower borders around plants provides a natural home for beneficial insects. These helpful predators target pests that would otherwise damage the apples by threatening the crop’s health and economic value.

Apple pest control using wildflowers

Researchers from the University of Reading analyzed this innovative approach to pest management alongside five dessert apple orchards. Orchards adorned with flower margins saw a drastic reduction in fruit damage.

The study carefully chose wide, mature wildflower margins over five meters. The researchers mixed grasses and flowers to feed predatory insects all year. This long-term commitment to establishing diverse predatory insect communities has proven to be significantly effective.

In orchards with flower borders, pests affected only 48% of trees, compared to 80% in orchards without them. Flower margins helped control aphids and significantly cut fruit damage on infested trees.

Apples near flower borders were over a third less likely to be damaged, even at peak aphid times. This protection reached up to 50 meters into the orchard from the flower areas.

A simple solution for sustainable farming

In 2020, the UK produced 200,000 tons of dessert apples worth roughly $200 million. The study suggests flower margins could boost the harvest of premium apples by up to 2,420 kg per hectare (6.9%) by reducing pests.

The study emphasizes the effectiveness of simple conservation measures. Creating wildflower areas along orchard borders has the potential to significantly reduce pesticide use. This approach benefits pollinators and other helpful insects, promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Broader implications

Charlotte Howard, the study’s lead author from the University of Reading, emphasizes the broader benefits of this approach. “By looking after our creepy crawlies, we can take better care of our apples,” Howard explains.

Planting flower margins is not just about enhancing apple quality; it represents a sustainable farming practice that reduces dependence on harmful insecticides, ultimately leading to healthier, more eco-friendly British produce in our supermarkets.

A consortium of researchers and agricultural stakeholders, including NIAB East Malling, Cranfield University, Syngenta, Avalon Produce, Worldwide Fruit, and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, joined forces for this study. Their work aims for a sustainable and more productive agricultural future, not just in the UK, but globally.

The study was published in the journal Journal of Applied Ecology.

