'Candy' plant has revitalizing effects on the body, but only in moderation

Over the years, people have turned to licorice not just for a sugary pick-me-up but also for various health-related reasons. Ancient societies in Egypt, Rome, and Greece relied on this root to cure colds and other ailments. Today, there’s growing curiosity about how this medicinal plant might help the body.

Licorice contains a unique compound called glycyrrhizin, which has been studied for its influence on the immune system, digestion, and even mood.

Why licorice is getting attention

Licorice root has been used in therapeutic settings for thousands of years. It is cultivated in regions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, where people have appreciated its sweet flavor for both confectionery and health uses.

Modern researchers have examined whether consuming licorice regularly might support respiratory function or offer some relief for sore throats. Some of these effects may stem from its anti-inflammatory properties, which appear to calm irritated tissues.

Impact of licorice on digestion

People often mention licorice as a remedy for upset stomachs. Early research suggested it may help by boosting mucus production in the stomach, which could protect the lining from acid irritation. Supporters of the root also claim it can ease indigestion and reduce gas.

The challenge begins if portions get too large. In that case, licorice might put certain individuals at risk for adverse effects like elevated blood pressure or lower potassium levels, which can trigger problems with heart rhythm.

Effects of licorice on mood

Some people have used licorice for a mood boost. It contains a range of compounds that might offer support to the nervous system, including nutrients that can influence one’s energy and outlook.

Still, experts recommend staying aware of personal tolerance levels. For some people, consuming licorice can cause jittery feelings and unusual heart activity, so they should not eat too much licorice candy or tea.

Caution around certain health conditions

There is evidence that licorice can play a helpful role for individuals working through respiratory issues or trying to quit smoking.

Many turn to the root as a substitute for cigarettes, but that approach should be weighed against any predisposition to high blood pressure.

“Licorice root is generally considered safe as a food ingredient, but it can cause serious side effects when consumed in large amounts or for long periods of time,” noted the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).

Individuals with kidney issues or heart ailments may want to avoid heavy licorice consumption.

Excessive licorice intake

Dr. Decio Armanini from the Endocrinology Unit at the University Hospital of Padua has conducted extensive research on the effects of licorice consumption, particularly its impact on hormones. He also warns about the potential impacts of eating too much licorice.

For example, glycyrrhizin can lead to an increase in cortisol levels by inhibiting the enzyme 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 2.

This enzyme normally helps convert active cortisol into its inactive form, cortisone. As a result, excessive licorice intake can mimic symptoms of conditions like Cushing’s syndrome.

Balancing the benefits and risks

Licorice has traveled across centuries and cultures as a multiuse herb. The root can be an ally when used wisely, but it can also become an unwelcome influence if overused.

Moderation is the key. Some people have reported great results by taking small amounts of licorice in lozenges to soothe sore throats, especially after medical procedures. Others find it helpful in managing mild digestive troubles.

If you’re interested in exploring licorice for its potential health benefits, consider starting with small servings of high-quality licorice teas or dietary supplements from reputable sources.

Licorice contains compounds that can influence various bodily functions, including blood pressure and electrolyte balance. Because of this, it’s important to monitor for any changes in heart function, blood pressure, or fluid retention, especially if you have a history of hypertension, heart disease, or kidney issues.

Consulting with a healthcare provider before incorporating licorice into your routine is advisable, as it can interact with certain medications and may not be suitable for everyone.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–