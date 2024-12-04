Lion numbers have reached a critical low in Uganda

Lions are synonymous with the majestic landscapes of Africa. Yet, worryingly, their numbers in Uganda are critically low. Meanwhile, hyenas appear to be holding their ground.

This data emerges from a comprehensive survey conducted across four major protected areas in Uganda, a first in nearly two decades.

Lions and hyenas in Uganda

Researchers conducted this survey across six major protected areas, including Murchison Falls (4,000 km² or 1,544 mi²) and the Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area (2,400 km² or 926 mi²).

Over 100 conservation stakeholders collaborated on this effort, using advanced spatial capture-recapture methods to establish a new benchmark for wildlife monitoring in Africa.

These findings are already shaping Uganda’s conservation policies, forming the backbone of the nation’s Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation (2023–2033).

A sign of ecological shifts

The data highlights urgent challenges for certain species. Lion populations in Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley National Parks have decreased to critically low levels, with fewer than 40 and 20 individuals recorded, respectively.

In contrast, spotted hyenas are thriving. Murchison Falls boasts Africa’s highest recorded density of hyenas, with 45 individuals per 100 km². This imbalance may signal ecological shifts.

“We could be seeing a release in hyena numbers as populations of lions decline,” noted Dr. Alexander Braczkowski, lead researcher from Griffith University.

Yet, the park’s ability to sustain high densities of all three species in the past – lions, hyenas, and leopards – shows its unique conservation value.

Uganda’s final refuge for lions

The survey highlights Murchison Falls National Park as Uganda’s last critical lion stronghold.

The park supports a lion density of seven per 100 km² (18.2 per 100 mi²), with an estimated 240 individuals in a 3,233 km² (1,249 mi²) sampling area. This contrasts sharply with the dire conditions in Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley National Parks.

However, even Murchison Falls faces significant threats. Wire snare poaching and oil exploration put immense pressure on its ecosystems. Despite these challenges, targeted conservation efforts have preserved the park’s biodiversity thus far.

Anti-poaching measures by the Uganda Conservation Foundation, Snares to Wares, and ICON play a vital role in safeguarding these iconic carnivores.

Leopard numbers in Uganda

Leopards show varied densities across Uganda, with Murchison Falls again standing out.

The park records some of Africa’s highest leopard densities, at 14 individuals per 100 km² (36.26 per 100 mi²). This resilience underscores the importance of anti-poaching efforts and collaborative conservation strategies.

Many areas still have few leopards. Habitat loss, poaching, and conflicts with people put them at risk. However, targeted actions can help. Working together, governments and organizations have been key to protecting leopards and their homes.

Action needed for Uganda’s carnivores

This survey highlights the threats to Uganda’s lions and other carnivores, including poaching, habitat loss, and human-wildlife conflict. Lions are especially at risk, with declining numbers in protected areas. Even the presence of the resilient hyenas may indicate ecological problems.

“This survey highlights both the challenges and successes of Uganda’s carnivore conservation,” Dr. Braczkowski noted.

The collaborative nature of this effort shows what’s possible when governments, NGOs, and local communities work together.

Path forward for conservation

The study shows the importance of using new methods to monitor wildlife. Involving locals can help conservationists protect Uganda’s carnivores more effectively.

The Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation (2023–2033) provides a roadmap for addressing these challenges.

However, its success will depend on sustained efforts and resources. Protecting Uganda’s iconic species requires not just policy but action at every level – from local communities to international organizations.

More about lions in Uganda

Lions in Uganda are strong animals that keep nature balanced. Sadly, there are fewer lions now because of habitat loss, poaching, and human activity.

Most lions live in protected areas such as Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth National Parks. They hunt animals like buffalo and antelope and are important for the ecosystem.

Conflict with people is a big challenge for lions. When lions attack livestock near park borders, local communities often retaliate by killing them. To help, conservation groups are creating buffer zones and supporting programs that compensate farmers for livestock losses, thus promoting peaceful coexistence.

Community education also plays a vital role. Teaching locals about the ecological importance of lions helps reduce hostilities. Despite the challenges, ongoing efforts give hope for their survival.

By combining scientific research, community involvement, and strong policy action, Uganda can secure a future for its lion populations.

Researchers from Southern University of Science and Technology (China) and Northern Arizona University also contributed to the research.

The study is published in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation.

