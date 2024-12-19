Living in submarines can help astronauts prepare for future space missions

Human beings have tested their grit in every corner of the planet. Some live at remote poles where the sun barely shows up. Others venture down deep, such as in submarines, to mine precious materials. A few strap themselves into rockets and hurtle through the vast expanse of space.

Against the prospective backdrop of future space travel, it should come as no surprise that our experience manning modern submarines through the ocean’s quiet depths, may offer valuable lessons on how astronauts might endure the isolation and stress of future space missions.

Spending two months underwater

A team of volunteers has just surfaced after spending two months underwater as part of the SubSea effort.

They adapted to a life where every inch mattered, equipment was close, privacy was rare, and normal routines were turned upside down.

Space meets the submarine crew

This initiative brought together researchers from Germany, Italy, and Portugal to observe how crews behave and feel in places that limit freedom of movement and personal comfort.

After all, astronauts on long voyages will rely on understanding the best ways to stay balanced, calm, and productive when support lines to home are stretched thin.

More than just surveys and samples

Over that stretch of time, the volunteers filled out questionnaires designed to measure stress and mood. Scientists took samples of hair and saliva to examine shifts in hormones like cortisol that rise when people are tense.

They tracked immune markers to spot any telltale signs of the body struggling under strange conditions.

Instead of assuming that what works in normal offices or busy labs would hold true in a sealed compartment, the project gathered raw data from individuals who lived it for real.

Lessons from submarine crews for space travel

Astronauts in space handle issues like microgravity, tricky sanitation, and complicated experiments.

Submariners deal with water pressure, humidity, and the hum of machinery. Both groups work in shifting conditions that test their ability to think clearly and solve problems.



The Portuguese Navy has significant experience in maritime operations, and by coordinating with organizations like the Portuguese Space Agency, experts are looking at ways to translate know-how earned beneath the waves to activities beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

SubSea experience

“SubSea is an essential initiative to understand human resilience in extreme environments,” said Andreas Mogensen, who previously became the first Danish citizen in space in 2015 and recently served as pilot on the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance launched on August 26, 2023.

“Research into life and work in confined environments, whether under the sea, in space or in remote locations on Earth provide invaluable insights into how humans adapt physically and mentally to isolation and stress,” Morgensen added.

During his Huginn mission (named after one of Odin’s ravens), Andreas sat as pilot beside NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, became ISS commander for more than five months, and returned to Earth on March 12, 2024 after 199 days in orbit.

Submarine crews insights for space explorers

“These efforts deepen our understanding of extreme environments and play a crucial role in preparing the global space community for the challenges of future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” said Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.



Drawing connections between submarine crews and off-world explorers may sound unusual, but the logic is straightforward: stress is stress, confinement is confinement, and humans are still human regardless of their surroundings.

Portugal’s path to analog mastery

Portugal’s commitment to building its space sector, detailed in its national strategies, reflects a vision that extends from submarine operations on the ocean floor to distant planets.

The Portuguese Space Agency has been working with multiple partners to strengthen the nation’s role in the global space scene, not just through satellites and launch services, but also by investing in analog sites across the Azores and Madeira.

Real places, like volcanic and coastal areas that resemble lunar or Martian terrain, are already identified for exploration research.

Submarine lessons beyond space

There is more at stake than guiding future astronauts who may travel millions of miles from home. Knowledge gained here might find its way back into our everyday lives.



If certain routines or schedules keep spirits up in a submarine, perhaps those same methods can help teams thrive in remote military outposts or medical facilities serving isolated communities.



Understanding how to manage stress and remain healthy has no single application. The same lessons may improve the conditions for researchers in polar stations or workers in locked-down regions who must make do with limited interaction and resources.

Long-term vision

Portugal’s broader plans, as seen in the Portugal Space 2030 Strategy, outline how growth in the space sector could generate jobs and spur innovations with direct ties to activities in the ocean.



Future projects may support local businesses, enhance international cooperation, and expand educational opportunities for new generations. As new technologies emerge, the bond between underwater studies and space exploration may deepen even further.

Building confidence

Each submarine mission or test site visit is another piece in a large puzzle. Even small details matter. Maybe it’s how meals are scheduled, how people share tasks, or how privacy is managed in cramped quarters.



Every bit of data helps shape training and protocols, ensuring that when the time comes for longer space journeys, crews carry the knowledge earned through real, sometimes uncomfortable, but always meaningful experiences in submarines and below the surface of our own planet.

